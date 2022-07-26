Adorable video shows moment elephant wakes woman sleeping in Thailand hotel

A video has captured the moment an elephant poked its trunk through a hotel room window, waking a sleeping woman in Thailand.

Sakshi Jain was staying in a resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand, where, guests are able to walk, bathe, feed and play with the elephants.

Ms Jain’s friend, Taha Ismail, managed to catch the moment when an elephant gently woke Ms Jain on camera.

The clip, which was posted by Ms Jain on Instagram, shows an elephant tapping her on the back, while the captions describe how the blogger was apparently woken up by breath from its trunk.

She described the experience as “something different” in a post on the social media platform, adding: “This resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand has elephants waking you up instead of the reception call or your alarms.”

The caption continued: “When I felt that air blow from her trunk. Wake up call from this cutie.”

Since first being shared, the post has proved to be very popular and has so far accumulated over 2.8 million likes, with users flooding the comment section with love for both the clip and the elephant.

It’s not the first time a tourist has been surprised by wildlife on holiday. In 2019, a mynah bird was found on board a flight from Singapore to the UK.

The bird, which is native to southern Asia, was discovered in business class around 12 hours into the 14-hour-long Singapore Airlines flight to London.