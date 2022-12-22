Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The model and actress Elizabeth Hurley has hit out at British Airways after becoming stranded in Antigua amid widespread US and Caribbean flight disruption.

The Austin Powers star took to Twitter to rant: “Stranded at Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered yet. Plane delayed 20 hours.”

An hour later she gave a second update, posting: “Still stranded - no food, water or hotel.”

She added, “Pretty dodgy service @British_Airways”.

British Airways has been plagued by flight delays and cancellations this week, following a technical issue that disrupted dozens of flights from the US and Caribbean on Monday night.

Three hours later, Ms Hurley updated fans that she and friends had had “to escape (the) airport after more than 12 hours with no food or water”.

“Still nothing from @british_airways,” she wrote. “Extraordinary service! Finally, managed to find a taxi ourselves to escape airport after more than 12 hours with no food or water.”

She added: “#avoidflying.”

When customers who have flown with British or EU airlines are delayed by more than four hours, the carrier should provide reasonable food, drink and accommodation where needed.

The provisions are different depending on the distance your flight covers (in this case, more than 6,500km from Antigua to London).

For flights of under 1,500km, the delay can be two hours or longer before this assistance is provided; for journeys of between 1,500km and 3,500km the minimum delay is three hours; while for 3,500km or more, the delay must be four hours.

Citizens Advice says: “The airline might give you vouchers to get these things at the airport. Ask someone who works for the airline if you’re not offered anything.

“If they don’t give you help at the airport, keep receipts for your expenses and try to claim from the airline later. Airlines only pay for ‘reasonable’ expenses - you are unlikely to get money back for alcohol, expensive meals or luxury hotels.”

A British Airways customer service representative responded to Elizabeth Hurley on Twitter, apologising for the situation: “We would advise for any out-of-pocket expenses you may incur contact our Customer Relations team upon your return, You can do this via the following link.”

On Tuesday morning the airline apologised for the technical issue that grounded some flights, saying: “Our flights due to depart the USA tonight are currently delayed due to a technical issue with our third-party flight planning supplier, which we are urgently investigating.”

It confirmed later on Tuesday that the issue had been fixed.

The Independent has approached British Airways for comment.