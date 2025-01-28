Commuter chaos as Elizabeth line part suspended due to power supply problem
National Rail says Elizabeth line disruption is expected to last until 2pm
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Commuters may encounter severe delays on London Underground lines this morning (28 January) with the Elizabeth line part suspended due to a power supply problem.
There is no service on the line between Paddington, Reading and Heathrow Airport with severe delays on the rest of the line due to a power supply problem at Paddington.
All Great Western Railway routes to and from London Paddington, as well as the Heathrow Express between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5, have also been disrupted.
National Rail said: “A fault of the electricity supply between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport / Reading means some lines are blocked.
“Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.”
According to the rail operator, major disruption is expected until 2pm with engineers working to “establish the cause of the failure and what areas are affected”.
London Underground and London Buses are accepting tickets via reasonable routes, said TfL.
Elsewhere, a track fault at Wembley Park has caused severe delays on the Metropolitan line.
Commuters can use tickets on the Lioness line, London Buses and Chiltern Railways.
Those planning to use the Jubilee line will also find minor delays between North Greenwich and Stratford due to an earlier signalling problem.
Tube line status:
- Elizabeth line: No service between Paddington and Reading/Heathrow Airport and severe delays on the rest of the line
- Metropolitan line: Severe delays due to a track fault at Wembley Park
- Jubilee line: Minor delays between North Greenwich and Stratford
For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments