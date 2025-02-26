Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Planned strikes on London’s Elizabeth line by train drivers have been called off after a new pay offer.

Members of Aslef were due to stage walkouts on Thursday and Saturday, which would have caused travel disruption in the capital.

The strikes have been suspended to allow Aslef's executive to consider a revised offer from the line’s operators MTR on Wednesday.

No announcement has been made about further strikes next month.

Howard Smith, Transport for London’s director of the Elizabeth line, said: "We are pleased that Aslef has suspended its first two dates of planned industrial action on the Elizabeth line after a revised offer has been made.

"This is good news for Londoners, and we encourage Aslef and MTR Elizabeth line to continue working constructively to avoid any future disruption and address concerns."

Elizabeth line drivers rejected a pay rise of 4.5 per cent

The original proposal was for a pay rise of 4.5 per cent.

However, drivers rejected that offer and voted to take industrial action.

MTR Elizabeth line managing director Mike Bagshaw said at the time that he was “disappointed” in the move.

“The offer would have maintained some of the highest salaries in the industry, along with enhanced terms and conditions.

“Any potential strike action will be disruptive for those who rely on the Elizabeth line, and we will work closely with Transport for London to ensure customers are informed of alternative travel options.

“We remain committed to engaging with Aslef in the hope of resolving this dispute.”

When the strike was announced, Nigel Gibson, one of Aslef’s district organisers, said taking action was always a last resort.

“We do not want to inconvenience passengers and our members do not want to lose money, and I hope that the company, seeing the strength of feeling amongst our members, their drivers, will do the right thing and return to the negotiating table.”

MTR will cease to operate the Elizabeth line on May 24, at which point it will hand over to a consortium of Go-Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro and Sumitomo Corporation.