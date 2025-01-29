Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A speeding Elizabeth line train caused passengers to “lose their footing” after the driver “became confused” about the rerouted train’s location, a report has revealed.

According to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), the train was travelling at 45mph (72km/h), 20mph faster than the maximum speed for the junction, after being diverted because of a track circuit failure on 24 September 2024.

At least one passenger “fell to the floor” on the Heathrow to Shenfield service as the train “jolted sideways” near Manor Park station, CCTV footage shows.

After being “routed off its booked route”, the driver became “confused about the train’s location” and failed to reduce the train’s speed to 25mph, the report found.

A member of staff onboard reported the overspeed to MTR control as the driver “did not believe” that the jolt was “severe enough to report”.

RAIB’s investigation recommends that route risk assessments “identify the opportunities needed for drivers to effectively refresh their route knowledge, particularly where there are alternative routings available”.

The RAIB added that an “incorrectly placed, inconspicuous and dirty” 25mph speed limit sign was partly to blame for the incident.

Network Rail is responsible for maintaining infrastructure, including permissible speed restriction signs, on the Elizabeth line.

There is no in‑cab indication given to Elizabeth line drivers about permissible speeds on their route.

open image in gallery The ‘incorrectly placed, inconspicuous and dirty’ 25mph speed limit sign ( RAIB )

“At the time of the incident, the sign was positioned under the bridge, and partially obscured by lineside equipment, which made it difficult to see. It was also covered in dirt, further reducing its conspicuity and legibility,” said the rail safety investigator.

Network Rail’s “Track Work Instruction” guide on ‘How to maintain signs’ states that signs should be kept clean and in good repair.

Director of the Elizabeth line Howard Smith said: "We apologise to customers who were on board the train during this rare incident."

