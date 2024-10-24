Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Qatar Airways aircraft has taken off with free high-speed internet for passengers to stream, game and work in a new partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The airline and Musk launched the first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 on a Tuesday (22 October) flight from Doha to London.

Starlink is engineered and operated by Musk’s SpaceX and uses some 6,000 advanced satellites to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet worldwide, including at 35,000ft.

Qatar Airways is the first airline in the Middle East to offer Starlink to passengers with internet that operates “from gate to gate”.

The new Starlink-connected aircraft will be available to passengers on select Qatar Airways routes as the airline plans to deliver 12 Boeing 777-300s equipped with the internet service by the end of 2024.

In 2025, the national carrier aims to install the technology on its entire Boeing 777 fleet and Airbus A350 fleet.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “We are thrilled to launch our first Starlink-equipped flight, proving once again why Qatar Airways is at the forefront of the aviation industry.

“This milestone, paired with our commitment to rapidly roll out Starlink across our entire modern fleet, demonstrates our relentless pursuit of offering passengers an in-flight experience that transcends the constraints of traditional air travel.

“By providing Starlink reliable, seamless internet on board, we are connecting people to the things they love the most even at 35,000 feet, making every journey with us a memorable one.”

To mark the departure of Qatar Airways’ first Starlink-equipped commercial flight SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk joined Mr Al Meer in the cabin via video call using the “fastest WiFi in the sky”.

“Over time you’ll find it just gets better and better. This is the minimum and it only gets better from here,” said Musk.

