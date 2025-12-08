First look: New immersive experience to open celebrating legendary UK film studios
The attraction will cement Hertfordshire’s position as ‘one most significant filmmaking regions outside Los Angeles’
One of the UK’s most historic film studios is set to open a new immersive experience in Hertfordshire.
Elstree Studios, which has been producing projects for more than 100 years for the silver and big screen, announced plans for a £2m development due to open in December 2026.
The studio is responsible for the likes of British favourites EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing, plus big productions such as Wicked, Star Wars and The Shining.
Only 20 minutes down the road from the successful “Making of Harry Potter” experience in Watford, the attraction will be built in Borehamwood to celebrate Elstree’s filmmaking heritage on a similar scale.
It was announced on Wednesday, 26 November, at a Hertsmere Borough Council meeting that funding for the exciting proposal has been approved.
The project has been allocated £2m in funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) after the council approved it with “near unanimous support”.
This will be combined with direct funding from the council and national innovation funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
Instead of a traditional museum, the leaders of the project decided to create a “walk-through experience,” with sound, visuals, smells and items to interact with throughout.
Live performances, immersive worlds and interactive storytelling will be found in the experience space.
There will also be a borough-wide heritage walking trail linking studio spaces, filming locations and cultural landmarks.
The experience will be Hertsmere’s first major screen-tourism attraction, and will celebrate Hertfordshire as one of the most globally significant filmmaking regions outside Los Angeles.
The new project is set to be fully accessible for all ages and abilities, and will also include programmes for school youth groups and priority wards.
It is expected to create 60 direct jobs and up to 150 indirect opportunities within the local area.
The soft launch of the experience is expected to take place as soon as September 2026, while a full opening is likely to take place in December 2026, the same year as Elstree Studio’s centenary celebrations.
Councillor Jeremy Newmark, leader of Hertsmere Borough Council and chairman of Elstree Film Studios, said the Elstree Immersive Experience will be a “game-changing opportunity” for the area.
“As we celebrate more than a century of world-leading film and television production at Elstree Studios, this project honours our heritage while building a new engine for local prosperity.
“It reinforces Hertsmere’s position as a global centre for storytelling and screen production,” he added. “We are proud to back an initiative that will deliver such immense cultural, educational and economic value both now and for future generations.”
Read more: Should overseas visitors pay more for our museums?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments