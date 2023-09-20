Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of the series Emily in Paris have the chance to experience the French capital as the eponymous hero did with a new holiday offering in collaboration with Netflix.

The adventures of the cliché-riddled main character, played by British-American actor Lily Collins, can be traced with an immersive trip from experiential travel start-up Dharma, which promises to pay “homage to the cultural wonders” of Paris “for all the curious minds”.

They’re working with the producers of the series and have also been given the green light by streaming giant Netflix.

The four-night holidays for groups of eight to 16 guests cost from £2,155 per person, and flights are not included.

Itineraries for the City of Love include a masterclass on baking pain au chocolat, knocking back rounds of Lillet Spritz at a rooftop bar and private designer atelier visits curated by Marylin Fitoussi, head costume designer for Emily in Paris.

Trips are hosted by lifestyle influencers, or “Emileaders”, with Perfect Match star Ines Tazi leading the first.

“I love creating bridges between online and offline, fiction and reality. Curating this new experience allows me to share what I cherish about Paris, from fashion and gastronomy to art and history. Just like Emily in Paris, this is an ode to the French capital for culturally curious minds,” she said.

Charaf El Mansouri, Dharma’s chief executive, said that these trips were designed so travellers “leave Paris with something far more meaningful than just a souvenir beret and some photos.

“Our core conviction is that the future of travel is not about the where but the why. So many of us seek travel experiences that are transformational. Series like Emily in Paris make you wish there was a ‘book this trip’ button at the end of every episode – that’s the opportunity we see ahead.”

Emily in Paris follows American Emily Cooper, an aspiring marketing professional, as she navigates life after moving from Chicago to France. The first season was critically derided, but season two saw a change in opinion, with reviews claiming the show was “in on the joke”. Series 3, which was released at the end of 2022, took the series back to garnering negative reviews.

Fancy doing your own Emily in Paris-inspired trip without splurging thousands of pounds? Read our guide on how to experience the French capital, Emily-style.