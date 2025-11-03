Emirates is using AI to predict flight turbulence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emirates is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve how it predicts bumpy turbulence on its flights.

Experts say that climate change is making severe turbulence more likely, with pilots reporting increasingly challenging weather conditions.

Turbulence is caused by eddies of “rough air” that can make aircraft rise and fall or rock from side to side.

Thousands of planes experience severe turbulence every year, costing each airline up to £1.5m due to aircraft damage and delays.

Emirates says its new technology delivers “real-time data” which identifies turbulence areas on flight paths for its pilots.

The Dubai-based airline said this approach has already helped reduce unexpected severe weather encounters.

Airlines typically use weather and radar reports to predict turbulent areas. But Emirates claims its new methods – which use “machine-learning, crowd-sourced turbulence data and pilot reports” – will improve prediction accuracy.

The airline will provide the cockpit with “live, in-situ turbulence visualisations”, which could allow crew to anticipate turbulence and prepare the cabin accordingly.

Captain Hassan Alhammadi, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president of flight operations, said: "We recognise that turbulence remains an ongoing challenge that cannot be completely eliminated, but we're committed to doing everything possible to minimise unexpected severe turbulence encounters through working with partners who share our vision of using advanced technologies and adopting AI to enhance operations.

“While we are still in the early stages, we are already seeing validation of the potential benefits these systems can deliver.”

He added that while Emirates cannot promise turbulence-free flights, the airline’s new strategies have contributed to a “significant reduction” in unexpected severe turbulence incidents over the past year.

This is “helping make journeys safer and more comfortable for our customers,” Mr Alhammadi said.

