Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pharmaceuticals including antidepressants and antibiotics are threatening the waterways in England’s National Parks, according to new research from the University of York.

The contamination study with the Rivers Trust found high concentrations of medications in rivers from the Peak District to the New Forest.

Of 54 monitored locations, 52 sites had drugs detected in the river water.

Concentrations were most concerning at rivers in the Peak District and on Exmoor, which were found to have higher pharmaceutical levels than those seen in major cities such as London.

As for waterways in the Lake District, South Downs and the New Forest, some samples were found to be “potentially harmful” to fish and algae.

Professor Alistair Boxall, from the university’s Department of Environment and Geography, said: “Given the unique ecological value of these protected areas, our research highlights that the presence of these pharmaceuticals is concerning.

“Our National Parks are true hotspots for biodiversity and essential for our physical health and mental well-being - so we need to act swiftly to protect these irreplaceable environments and ensure the health of wildlife and visitors alike.”

All ten national parks in England were tested for samples in the winter and summer of 2022, and rivers in the Peak District tested as the most polluted with 29 APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) detected.

In the Yorkshire Dales, just seven APIs were detected.

Caffeine, type two diabetes treatment metformin and the antihistamines fexofenadine and cetirizine were among the most frequently detected APIs at over 60 per cent of the locations.

Researchers warned that recreational activities in contaminated national parks, such as wild swimming and canoeing during summer, could pose a “threat to human health”.

The study found that the concentration of some antimicrobials is “above safe levels” for the selection of resistance in bacteria.

Introducing wetlands, improved management of septic tanks and the proper disposal of unused and out-of-date medicines were listed as ways to restore the polluted rivers.

Chief executive of Campaign for National Parks, Dr Rose O’Neill, called for the government to “ensure companies and regulators are held accountable” to bring National Park waterways “back to full health”.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast