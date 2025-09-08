Oxfordshire celebrity hotel receives noise complaints for huge end of summer party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Oxfordshire hotel popular with celebrities has received noise complaints for a late-night party it hosted on the outskirts of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Estelle Manor, a country house hotel and private members' club near Witney, prompted a “number of complaints” for its end-of-summer soiree on Saturday (6 September).

The prestigious venue hosted the wedding of Eve Jobs’, Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, to equestrian Harry Charles in July.

This weekend, a party at the luxury hotel, featuring DJs, a giant bubble bath and dancing swimmers, caused problems with locals in nearby villages such as North Leigh.

On Saturday evening (6 September), Oxfordshire county councillor Liam Walker said: “I’ve received a number of complaints about the party taking place tonight at Estelle Manor.

“If you have been impacted by the noise, please email both me and District Councillor Cllr Sarah Veasey so we can ensure this is investigated fully.”

One social media user commented that the party was “REALLY loud, even through triple-glazed windows on Park Road”.

“It was ridiculous, we are at the other end of the village and we could hear it so clearly. I felt sorry for families with children!” wrote another.

According to locals, the hotel was hosting a summer closing party and had given notice of potential noise.

Estelle Manor shared on Instagram: “Our third End of Summer Party saw off the season in serious style!

“The constraints of reality slipped away as we lent into all things surreal… transforming the South Terrace pool into a giant glorious bubble bath complete with DJs, dancing swimmers and plenty of surprises…”

In a follow-up comment, councillor Walker said Estelle Manor had turned down the music and removed two of the speakers.

The hotel holds a license until 1am and its directors were due to meet with the council on Monday (8 September) to “constructively go through complaints and ensure that for their next event disruption to the surrounding community is kept at a minimum”.

The Independent has approached Estelle Manor for comment.

