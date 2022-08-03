Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>There are fears the Etias system will dramatically slow the immigration process</p>

There are fears the Etias system will dramatically slow the immigration process

(Getty Images)

Etias: European ‘e-visa’ postponed to November 2023

Exclusive: Reprieve for British travellers to Europe next summer as Etias start date is put back

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Wednesday 03 August 2022 09:16
Comments

British travellers to France, Spain and other EU nations next summer will not need to apply in advance for permission to go on holiday, nor be fingerprinted.

The European Commission has quietly postponed the launch date of the “Etias” scheme by six months to November 2023.

Previously, the intended start for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System was to be May 2023 – at the start of the summer season.

The Etias project was initiated before the UK’s vote to leave the UK. It emulates the US “Esta” scheme.

At the UK’s request after Brexit, British travellers became “third-country nationals” – and must apply in advance for permission to visit the Schengen area. This zone includes most EU nations plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Recommended

From November 2023, prospective visitors must complete an online form with details of health, education and any criminal convictions, and pay €7 for a three-year permit.

The delay in implementation will be welcomed by ferry and rail operators to Europe. Eurostar, Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover have expressed concern about the need for every traveller to be fingerprinted and provide a facial biometric.

If every departing ferry or Eurotunnel passenger at Dover or Folkestone has to be checked in person, the present infrastructure could not cope.

Operators hope that some form of advance biometric registration can be established before Etias takes effect.

Airport systems are more easily adaptable to the new permit, but it will add cost and complexity to the experience.

The wider travel industry will be relieved at the postponement, as it moves the implementation date to a time of very low demand for European travel.

The European Commission in Brussels insists Etias is not a visa, saying: “There is no need to go to a consulate to make an application, no biometric data is collected and significantly less information is gathered than during a visa application procedure.”

Recommended

But with the need to apply in advance and pay a fee, it is widely regarded as an “e-visa”.

The EU nations outside the Etias system are Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in