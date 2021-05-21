EU’s digital Covid travel certificate ready for summer

A Covid travel certificate which will allow Europeans to travel freely around the bloc will be ready by the end of June, the EU Commission has said.

The European Parliament and the Council on the Regulation have agreed the terms of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which was previously known as the Digital Green Certificate.

It will allow European citizens and residents, whether vaccinated or not, to travel freely across the region.

The free certificate will show details of vaccinations, test results and recovery from Covid, and will be in force from 1 July.

Despite its name, the certificate will also be available in paper format, with a “digitally signed” QR code.

The travel pass was first mooted in March, as tourism-dependent Europe tried to find a way to facilitate summer holidays. Pilot schemes have already taken place in 17 EU member states, with a further five countries running trials next week.

In England at least, travellers can prove their vaccination status via the NHS app.

The EU Commission also said it would provide €100m for affordable tests in its member states.

It now needs to be signed into law.

“We are delivering on our commitment to have the EU Digital Covid Certificate up and running before the summer,” said President Ursula von der Leyen.

“European citizens are looking forward to travelling again, and today's agreement means they will be able to do so safely very soon.”