ask me anything

EU entry-exit system: Join Q&A with Simon Calder on the latest post-Brexit travel changes

Simon Calder, The Independent’s travel correspondent, is on hand to answer your questions and demystify the EU’s new entry-exit system and post-Brexit travel rules

Tuesday 09 September 2025 07:00 BST
Comments
No one is better placed to take your questions on how EES will work than Simon Calder
Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A, click here.

Starting next month, British travellers to the European Union will experience unprecedented red tape with the introduction of the entry-exit system (EES).

In line with the UK’s post-Brexit status as “third-country nationals”, visitors to the EU and wider Schengen area will have fingerprints and facial biometrics taken.

The much-delayed roll-out begins on 12 October. As with so many post-Brexit issues, there is widespread confusion – and misinformation – on the subject.

As travel correspondent for The Independent, I have spent years covering this topic. No one is better placed to take your questions on how EES will work, and what you need to know about the future plans for the online “euro-visa”, Etias.

If you have a question, submit it now or join me live for our “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Wednesday, 10 September at 11am BST.

