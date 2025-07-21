What will the EU’s new entry-exit system mean for British travellers?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Final EU plans to take fingerprints and facial biometrics from British travellers to Europe have been revealed. The long-awaited “entry-exit system” (EES) will be rolled out over the course of 180 days from 12 October 2025 to 9 April 2026.

It will connect every frontier in the Schengen area (comprising all EU nations except Ireland, plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland). with a central database.

The aim is to identify suspected criminals and to police the limit on stays of 90 days in any 180 days that applies to UK and other nationalities.

What is the “entry-exit system”?

“The most modern digital border management system in the world,” according to the European Commission. “An automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals who are travelling to the EU for a short stay.”

The system aims to capture data from all “third-country nationals” when they either enter or leave at an external Schengen border – such as flying from the UK to Spain or crossing by road from Greece to Turkey. It will not be used at internal frontiers within the Schengen Area.

EES will register the date and place of entry or exit. The original plan was to take fingerprints and a facial biometric, but it now appears to be an “either/or”.

This system, says the European Union, “will replace the current system of manual stamping of passports, which is time-consuming, does not provide reliable data on border crossings, and does not allow a systematic detection of over-stayers”.

British travellers, like other third-country nationals, are restricted to 90 days’ stay in any 180 days within the Schengen area. But enforcement of this currently depends on checking passport stamps and is applied haphazardly.

The new system will not apply in Ireland. For clarity, Irish citizens will not change when entering the Schengen Area; as now, they will simply be matched with their passport or ID card.

So any British traveller with the fortune to have an Irish (or other EU) passport can use that document and skip the queues.

Why are British travellers affected?

Because we demanded to become subject to the EES, which was initially being developed while the UK was a member of the EU.

After the UK voted to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson’s government negotiated for British travellers to become third-country nationals subject to a range of restrictions. British passport holders must currently have their travel documents inspected and stamped.

The good news: passport stamping will end. The bad news: “wet-stamping” of documents will continue throughout the roll-out; and the process of fingerprinting and/or providing a facial biometric is likely to prove slower and more onerous.

When will EES start?

Originally the entry-exit system was due to start in 2021. But the body responsible for implementation – the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (EU-Lisa) – has repeatedly pushed back the date because the database was far from ready.

In October 2023, the European Council’s Justice and Home Affairs Council endorsed a new timeline for the roll-out of EES.

The council said in a statement: “The new roadmap for the delivery of the new IT architecture foresees that the entry-exit system will be ready to enter into operation in autumn 2024.”

In August 2024, the EU’s Home Affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, said: “I have decided that the entry/exit system will enter into operations on 10 November. That will be a great day – entry-exit system day.”

Many airports, ports and railway stations have already installed expensive equipment. But a month before the big day, ministers decided to postpone the introduction.

As predicted, officials in Brussels have now kicked the can down the road to October 2025 – with a full roll out not complete until April 2026. This is the current timetable:

12 October 2025: EU entry-exit system starts across at least 10 per cent of frontier posts, with central registration of people crossing the border in or out of the Schengen Area. But the biometric elements – face and fingerprints – will not be mandatory for the first 60 days; it may be that some states do this anyway. Passports continue to be stamped.

EU entry-exit system starts across at least 10 per cent of frontier posts, with central registration of people crossing the border in or out of the Schengen Area. But the biometric elements – face and fingerprints – will not be mandatory for the first 60 days; it may be that some states do this anyway. Passports continue to be stamped. December 2025: Biometrics become mandatory at frontier posts operating the EES.

Biometrics become mandatory at frontier posts operating the EES. January 2026: By now, “member states should operate the entry-exit system – with biometric functionalities – at a minimum of half of their border crossing points”. In other words, a majority of visitors are likely to experience “double red tape”: providing EES biometrics but continuing to have passports stamped as well.

By now, “member states should operate the entry-exit system – with biometric functionalities – at a minimum of half of their border crossing points”. In other words, a majority of visitors are likely to experience “double red tape”: providing EES biometrics but continuing to have passports stamped as well. 9 April 2026: Roll-out of entry-exit system should be complete. Only when the EES is running flawlessly across Europe will passports stop being stamped.

How will the border checks work?

Inbound and outbound passengers will go through the formalities at airports, land borders and ports in the Schengen Area on arrival and departure.

Three locations in the UK have “juxtaposed” border controls, with French frontier police conducting checks on British soil: at the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal and the Eurostar hub at London St Pancras.

On the first registration, travellers must submit to fingerprint checks and/or provide a facial biometric. On subsequent visits within three years, only a facial biometric will be taken.

Each new visit triggers another three years of validity, until the passport ceases to be valid for travel to the EU (either on its 10th birthday or when less than three months remains before the expiry date.

When using a new passport, a fresh biometric registration is required.

Sounds complicated ...

Some EU members have expressed alarm at the extra time involved in the new processes, with the Slovenian government warning: “It takes up to four times longer to do the new process.”

In January 2024, MPs were warned that Brits travelling to Europe could face waits of 14 hours or more at border control unless measures are introduced to prevent delays. Parliament’s European Scrutiny Committee was told by Ashford Borough Council that 14-hour queues were a “reasonable worst case” scenario if the scheme were to be implemented as planned in October.

But the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel and Eurostar have invested heavily and now believe they can handle outbound passengers without due delay.

In addition, it appears that biometric registration could initially be reduced to just one in 10 travellers if queues build up.

Local immigration officials will decide the appropriate number of travellers required to register their biometrics, on a range from 10 to 100 per cent as a “relief valve” as the process is first introduced.

What happens to EU travellers when EES starts?

They will breeze through the frontier via special lanes where the only check will be a glance at their passport to check (a) it’s valid and (b) it’s their’s. So, as it used to be for British passport holders before Brexit.

What is ‘Etias’ and when does it start?

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) is the next step in tightening frontier controls. It is an online permit, price €20 (£17), for third-country nationals who do not require visas. It is similar to the US Esta scheme, but valid for longer: three years. While those under 18 or over 70 will still need to apply for and hold an Etias, it will be free.

In order to work, Etias requires EES to be fully operational. Once the entry-exit system is completed and is running smoothly, Etias is set to follow six months later.

But initially a six-month grace period will be granted – so it will not be mandatory for prospective UK visitors to apply online for permission to enter the Schengen Area for at least a year after the complete introduction of EES, ie not before 10 April 2027.

Is Etias a visa?

Officially, no. Europe says that Etias is “a pre-travel authorisation system”. It is a similar concept to the US Esta, the Canadian eTA and the British ETA, which are not technically visas. They are issued to international travellers who do not require a full visa.

But as Etias requires visitors to apply in advance, provide lots of personal information, pay money and be issued with a permit to cross a border, it is not surprising that it is commonly termed a “euro-visa”.

How will I apply?

When finally the EU is ready, at the heart of the system is an Etias app and website. Travellers will be required to submit personal information including name, address, contact details in Europe and passport data. They must also state an occupation (with job title and employer). Students must give the name of their educational establishment.

The applicant must give details of any serious convictions in the past 20 years.

Travellers must also provide online the reason for their journey (holiday, business, visiting family, etc), specify the country they will first arrive in, and provide the address of their first night’s stay – which will pose a problem for tourists who like to make plans as they go along.

What happens to the information?

Every application will be checked against EU and relevant Interpol databases, as well as “a dedicated Etias watch-list”.

The system will be tuned to pick out individuals suspected of being involved in terrorism, armed robbery, child pornography, fraud, money laundering, cybercrime, people smuggling, trafficking in endangered animal species, counterfeiting and industrial espionage.

Is this going to be the next online scam?

Yes, As with other online travel permits, commercial intermediaries are allowed – but according to Frontex, the EU organisation implementing Etias, there are many scam sites out there that are likely to apply fees way above the basic €20.

Any site other than europa.eu/etias is unofficial and should not be trusted.

One “imposter” site claims to have processed 671 applications already; this is impossible since no applications have been processed anywhere.

Another site offers a 40 per cent discount for early applications. Some use the EU logo, which is illegal.

Frontex also warns about the risk of identity theft if personal information is provided to imposter sites.

How far in advance must I apply?

The European Union says: “We strongly advise you to obtain the Etias travel authorisation before you buy your tickets and book your hotels.”

The aim is for an Etias to be granted within minutes, though even a straightforward application could take up to four days.

If an application is flagged (ie there is a “hit” with one of the databases) the applicant may be asked to provide additional information. Alternatively, says the EU, the applicant may be asked “to participate in an interview with national authorities, which may take up to additional 30 days”.

Assuming yours is granted, there is no certificate issued, and nothing needs to be printed. The frontier guard will get the information he or she needs from the passport you used to apply.

In a case of mistaken identity, will I be able to appeal?

Yes. Details of how to appeal will be included with the notice of rejection.

Once I have an Etias, am I guaranteed admission to the Schengen Area?

No. “Mere possession of a travel authorisation does not confer an automatic right of entry,” says the EU. As with the US, travellers can be turned away for any reason.

There is likely to be a mechanism in place for an Etias to be rescinded.

Do I need to apply for an Etias every time I travel to Europe?

No. The permit will be valid for three years, or until your passport runs out, whichever is the earlier.

Will I need an Etias to travel to Ireland?

No. The Common Travel Area incorporating the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands transcends European Union rules, and in any event, Ireland is not in the Schengen area.

If I have a long-stay permit from one of the EU nations, must I obtain an Etias?

No.

How are people without internet access supposed to apply?

They will be expected to get a friend, a family member or a travel agent to make the application for them, in the same way as the US Esta and similar schemes.

Just remind us about the 90/180 day rule?

This rule, to which the UK asked to be subject after leaving the European Union, means that British travellers cannot stay more than 90 days in any stretch of 180 days.

As an example of what it means: if you were to spend the first 90 days of 2024 (January, February and almost all of March) in the Schengen area, you would not be able to return until late June.

Is the UK being punished because of Brexit?

No. Work on strengthening the European Union’s external border began a decade ago. British officials participated in initial planning for the entry-exit system and online registration for third-country nationals.

After the nation voted to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson’s government negotiated for British travellers to be classified as third-country nationals. In other words, the UK asked to be subject to all the extra red tape that everyone already knew was on the horizon. The EU agreed. So Brussels is delivering exactly what we asked for.

Surely had we remained in the EU but outside Schengen we would still be subject to all the new red tape?

No. Were the UK still in the EU, neither EES nor Etias would affect British passport holders.

Citizens of Ireland, which is in the EU but outside Schengenm need not go through the entry-exit rigmarole nor get an Etias. They simply have their passport/ID checked on arrival and departure, usually via a fast-track line.

That’s what the UK chose to give up.