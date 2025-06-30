Europe heatwaves: what are your rights to change or cancel a trip?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the UK swelters in the first major heatwave of 2025, temperatures in continental Europe are soaring even higher. In the Iberian peninsula, temperatures are topping 40C.

Aemet, Spain’s national weather agency, says a new heat record for June of 46C was set on Saturday in the southwestern town of El Granado, west of Seville on the border with Portugal.

In Italy, temperatures from Genoa to Sicily are expected to approach or even exceed 40C.

Extreme heat warnings are in force across southern Europe – but also in locations that do not normally experience high temperatures, such as Austria, Belgium, Hungary, and Slovenia.

With wildfires breaking out in parts of Europe due to the dry conditions, many prospective holidaymakers are concerned about their forthcoming trips. These are the key questions and answers.

What is the Foreign Office saying?

Nothing specific about the summer heatwave. The FCDO has not issued any updates for France, Spain, Portugal or Italy. In the past, when the Foreign Office has issued warnings about scorching temperatures it has not issued “do not travel” advice – meaning there is no obligation for travel firms to allow people to cancel because of the exceptional heatwave.

Holiday companies and airlines contacted by The Independent say normal terms and conditions will apply.

Surely there should be some flexibility?

Travel firms argue that soaring temperatures in holiday hotspots are nothing new at this time of year. Some British holidaymakers are happy to travel to destinations such as Dubai and Egypt’s Red Sea coast in July, where temperatures above 40C are the norm.

Under the Package Travel Regulations, holidaymakers can cancel for a refund “if unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances occur at the place of destination or its immediate vicinity which significantly affect the performance of the package or the carriage of passengers to the destination”. But unless authorities issue instructions that make normal holiday activities impossible, it is difficult to see how the rule might apply during the heatwave.

I have a health condition that means I can’t tolerate excessive heat ...

If you have a travel insurance policy in which such a pre-existing health condition has been declared, there may be grounds to cancel and claim – but only if there is specific medical advice against travel.

Could high temperatures affect air travel?

Yes. Extreme heat is often accompanied by thunderstorms, which have a severe impact on flying. That ranges from airports being temporarily unable to function due to the risks of a lightning strike, to aircraft being routed around potentially hazardous weather. You can expect delays, diversions and cancellations to build as the hot weather continues.

Under European air passengers’ rights rules, the cancelling airline is obliged to provide accommodation and meals until you can reach your destination.