Schools closed and Paris at standstill as France takes brunt of Europe’s heat wave
The summit of the Eiffel Tower was closed until Thursday
Europe is enduring its first major heatwave of the summer, with health warnings issued across the continent as scorching temperatures continue to grip several nations. While conditions are beginning to improve in some regions, France remains particularly affected, bracing for extreme heat.
The French capital, Paris, is forecast to reach a blistering 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday. Météo-France has placed multiple departments under its highest red alert, with the Paris region experiencing the most severe impact. The Education Ministry has confirmed that over 1,300 schools are expected to be partially or fully closed as the heatwave, defined as consecutive days of exceptionally high temperatures, is anticipated to intensify throughout the day.
Neighbouring Belgium and the Netherlands are also experiencing unusually high temperatures. In contrast, conditions are beginning to improve in Portugal, where temperatures are falling and no red heat warnings have been issued, offering a glimpse of potential relief for other parts of the continent.
Visitors to the Eiffel Tower without tickets were told to postpone their visits, and the summit of the city's landmark was closed until Thursday.
Farther south, 17 of Italy’s 27 major cities were experiencing a heat wave, according to the Health Ministry.
Météo-France also warned of the heightened risk of wildfires due to the drought-stricken soil, compounded by a lack of rain in June and the recent surge in temperature.
Climate experts warn that future summers are likely to be hotter than any recorded to date. By 2100, France could be up to 4 C (39 F) warmer, with temperatures exceeding 40 C expected every year and extreme heat spikes potentially reaching 50 C (122 F). According to Météo-France, the country may face a tenfold increase in the number of heat wave days by 2100.
In Portugal, Lisbon was forecast to reach 33 C (91 F), typical for this time of the year, though some inland areas could still see peaks of 43 C (109 F), according to the national weather agency. June temperature records were broken in two locations in Portugal on June 29.