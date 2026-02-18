Chinese and Indian tourists flock to Europe as Americans shun continent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe is poised for a significant influx of Chinese and Indian tourists this year, set to offset a projected slowdown in growth from American travellers, according to a new survey from the European Travel Commission.

Overall international arrivals to the continent are expected to climb by 6.2 per cent.

This marks the first indication of a tempering in the post-pandemic surge of American travel to Europe, a trend previously bolstered by a robust US dollar and economic resilience across North America.

An earlier study by the industry group highlighted that Americans showed less inclination to travel to Europe in 2026 compared to 2025, citing escalating economic concerns and geopolitical instability as key factors.

While Chinese arrivals to Europe are forecast to soar by 28 per cent compared to 2025, and Indian visitor numbers are predicted to rise by 9 per cent, traveller figures from the Americas are anticipated to grow by a more modest 4.2 per cent.

Data from aviation intelligence platform Cirium further supports this shift, revealing that bookings from Europe to the US between October 7 and the end of January dropped by 14.2 per cent year-on-year, with bookings from the US to Europe also sliding by 7.3 per cent.

open image in gallery Despite a tempering of interest from core American travellers, Europe is still seeing a steady rise in both long-haul travellers and in spending ( AP )

Despite this dip in interest from core American holidaymakers, Europe continues to experience a steady increase in both long-haul visitors and overall spending.

This suggests that tourists still choosing to visit are increasingly focused on high-value experiences, helping to maintain stability within the European travel market.

"Europe continues to stand out as a reliable destination, well-positioned to respond to evolving demand for more flexible travel and experience-led journeys," said Miguel Sanz, head of the European Travel Commission, in a statement.

Travel spending in Europe is set to have risen by 9.7 per cent in 2025, according to the survey.

open image in gallery An earlier study from industry group the European Travel Commission showed that Americans were less intent on travelling to Europe in 2026 than in 2025, a trend driven by worsening economic concerns and geopolitical instability ( AFP/Getty )

That is in line with reports from Europe's major carriers, including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, of a steady rise in bookings for their premium offerings, while economy cabin bookings for transatlantic travel have fallen.

Air France-KLM reports its full-year results for 2025 on Thursday.