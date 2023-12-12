Should you sleep your way across Europe? Ask the experts

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“Train de Nuit = Teleportation”.

So read the most distinctive banner in a small manifestation at Paris Gare de l’Est on Tuesday evening. The demonstration was in support of a night train preparing to depart for Berlin. Some commuters applauded as they diverted around the show of solidarity with intercity terrestrial transport.

Never have I encountered such enthusiasm for a departing train – just as I have never seen such a welcome for a railway arrival as happened earlier in the day. Spotlights in red, white and blue were trained on the slightly delayed 10.14am arrival from Berlin – dazzling the crowd of well-wishers and media who had assembled to welcome the fully booked night express via Frankfurt and Strasbourg.

The two most important capital cities in the European Union are now reconnected by an overnight train. The date was carefully chosen. At the same Paris station on 12 December 2014 – exactly nine years earlier – German Railways (Deutsche Bahn or DB) had run its final sleeper train to Berlin.

“We were here nine years ago to mark the end of the link,” said Pascal Dauboin of the collectif Oui au Trains du Nuit. His pressure group has been calling for a reversal of the trend of abandoning overnight links.

A combination of accelerated day trains and competition from low-cost airlines saw DB retreat from Paris-Berlin nine years ago. A year later, German Railways closed down its City Night Line operation.

Quietly, Russian Railways picked up the route as an extension of its Moscow-Berlin train. Covid shut that enterprise down abruptly in March 2020. Arguably, Russian Railways is the ultimate exponent of overnight trains, since it runs the expresses that link Moscow with the far east of the world’s biggest country. But since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, it is off the Western rail passenger’s map.

The organisation that picked up the discarded baton is Austrian Railways, whose Nightjet operation is steadily expanding. Yet how can overnight trains be economically viable when so many fast day trains and cheap flights are available?

“Thirty minutes to sleep, and 30 minutes to wake up,” Pascal Dauboin answers crisply. “In one hour, you’ll be there.”

Which brings us back to the notion of teleportation. As the opportunity to transpose oneself instantaneously from A to B does not currently exist, a sleeper train may constitute the best option.

Yet you should pay attention to the editors of Europe by Rail, who have set out to characterise the perfect night train – and conversely, when an A to B journey may not be best achieved by sleeping your way across Europe.

“We’ll be the first to admit that we do love the idea of an overnight train journey,” say Nicky Gardner and Susanne Kries. “But we are a bit picky about where and when we hop on a night train.”

The European rail gurus stipulate a proper sleeper train should be a journey of no less than 10 hours. The Austrian Railways Nightjet from Vienna to Venice departs at a civilised 9.27pm, arriving at an equally civilised 8.24am. But from Salzburg, the departure time is at a distinctly uncivilised 1.40am.

“Making an occasion of a journey is all about making time for a journey. The decadence of a leisurely evening on board, sleeping well and enjoying time on the train in the morning are key factors,” they say.

“In an ideal world, every night train would depart around 7pm, have a proper restaurant car for a relaxed dinner, and no one would be turfed off the train until well after breakfast next morning.”

The Caledonian Sleeper from London to Fort William comes close to matching their criteria. The UK’s undisputed greatest overnight train leaves the English capital at 9.15pm and arrives at its Scottish Highland destination at 9.57am.

The other crucial element: the scenery you are missing. The Caledonian Sleeper traverses impressive landscapes for much of its route but properly gets into its scenic stride from Helensburgh, northwest of Glasgow. In the deep midwinter, the train will pass about two hours before sunrise.

Best save this impossibly romantic journey for midsummer, when you may awake to wonders outside your window.

Back in Paris, I hope the pre-departure manifestation in support of night trains lends support to Nicky and Susanne’s vision. They love the world in every sense. And so do the people I met today at Gare de l’Est.