These are the best value city breaks in Europe
Spanish cities Madrid and Barcelona both made the top 10, along with Portugal’s other popular city Porto
A recent study has revealed the best value European city breaks for Brits, with Lisbon coming out on top.
The research, conducted by Starling Bank, looked at the top 40 most visited cities in Europe, using data from several websites including TripAdvisor and the World Health Organisaton (WHO).
The cities were analysed across seven categories, including food and drink, nightlife, things to do, visual appeal, accessibility and friendliness.
The study then rated these scores against the cost of staying in the city for a week, to find out where offers the best experience per £1 spent.
Lisbon came in first, scoring highly in the “things to do” and “nightlife” categories, with an average cost of £440.20 for a week’s stay, and local beers as cheap as £1.
Taking the second spot was Seville, ranked highly for family-friendliness, then Istanbul in third place, which also worked out at the cheapest city on the list at £274.14 average for a week’s stay.
Spanish cities Madrid and Barcelona both made the top 10 with an average cost per week of £558.38 and £579.22 respectively, along with Portugal’s other much loved city Porto. Rome, Split, Budapest and Prague also made the list.
Rachel Kerrone, director of brand and marketing at Starling Bank, said: “We know travel is on the agenda for many people this summer but at the same time, budgets will likely be tight due to the rising costs of living.
"We want to help people pick their holiday wisely, so they can get the best value for their money while still having a fantastic time.”
Starling Bank has created an interactive travel tool which shows what you can get for £100 in the world’s top tourist hotspots, helping travellers find the cheapest holiday destinations.
The study also revealed that London came out on top for the best things to do, while Edinburgh and Liverpool were the best in the UK for staycations.
Top 10 best value cities:
1 . Lisbon, Portugal
2. Seville, Spain
3. Istanbul, Turkey
4. Budapest, Hungary
5. Prague, Czech Republic
6. Porto, Portugal
7. Split, Croatia
8. Madrid, Spain
9. Rome, Italy
10. Barcelona, Spain
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies