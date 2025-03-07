Eurostar - latest: All trains cancelled after WWII bomb found near Paris Gare du Nord Station
Thousands of passengers face disruption after unexploded device discovered near line in Paris suburb
Eurostar has suspended services between London and Paris after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near tracks in the French capital.
Thousands of passengers are disrupted as the cross-Channel operator cancelled 10 services on Friday morning. All trains in the Paris to London direction are cancelled until at least 12.09pm.
The number of cancellations is continuing to rise swiftly on Friday morning, which is typically an extremely busy day for Eurostar trains.
Eurostar said in a statement: “Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning.
“Please change your journey for a different date of travel.”
France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that services at Gare du Nord would be suspended until mid-morning at the request of the police.
Picture apparently showing unexploded bomb shared by rail union boss
Fabien Villedieu, leader of the SUD rail union shared a picture of the unexploded bomb on social media, which he said weighed 300kg.
Where was the bomb found - and is there danger?
The bomb which has prompted chaos on the Eurostar was discovered at around 4am by workers doing earth-moving work near the Seine-Saint-Denis of northeast Paris.
Minesweepers were sent to the site, and their operation to guarantee the area is safe is still going on.
It isn’t uncommon for bombs left over from the World Wars to be discovered in France - but to find them in such a people-packed location is rare.
French transport minister Philippe Tabarot told broadcaster Sud Radio that local residents and people near the train stations should have "no fear" of a risk of explosion, stressing the procedures in place for defusing and removing such bombs.
Simon Calder: Rail travellers rights are much weaker than air travellers
Simon Calder, The Independent’s Travel Correspondent, tackles the consumer issues arising from the Eurostar closure.
The closure has happened on the busiest day of the week for Eurostar.
Besides large numbers of business passengers shuttling between London and Paris, Friday is the key day for leisure travellers heading for a weekend away.
Eurostar says: “You can exchange your ticket for free to travel at a different time or date in the same travel class.”
Were this affecting airlines, rather than trains, passengers would have a wide range of rights, including alternative transport as soon as possible, plus meals and hotels as they wait.
But rail travellers’ rights are much weaker.
Many passengers will have booked accommodation in Paris, which they may not be able to cancel. Travel insurance may provide some recompense.
Eurostar has cancelled all trains from London until at least mid-morning after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb disrupted traffic at Paris’s busy Gare du Nord station.
“An unexploded bomb from the Second World War was discovered near the tracks,” French national railway company TER said.
The disruption is affecting both local metros and national and international trains.
Eurostar’s website shows that at least four trains scheduled to depart from Gare du Nord on Friday morning have been cancelled so far, while six trains departing Paris for London have also been cancelled.
Andy Gregory and Simon Calder report:
Eurostar trains cancelled as WWII bomb found near Paris Gare du Nord
Eurostar cancellations rising swiftly
Travel correspondent Simon Calder with the latest:
The number of cancellations on Eurostar is rising swiftly.
The first four departures from London St Pancras International to Paris Gare du Nord have been cancelled, with the first train that is expected to run at 10.31am.
In the opposite directly, the first six trains are cancelled – with the first departure not expected to leave until the afternoon, as 12.09pm.
Friday is an extremely busy day for Eurostar, and later trains are heavily booked.
Passengers are being advised to book on later days.
WW2 bomb discoveries rare in densely populated Paris
The Gare du Nord is a major European transit hub, serving international destinations north of France as well as the main Paris airport and many regional commuters.
Bombs left over from World War I or World War II are regularly discovered around France but it is very rare to find them in such a people-packed location.
Eurostar calls on passengers to avoid travel today
Eurostar has warned passengers to avoid using the service today after a Second World War bomb was found near the tracks in Paris.
They said: "Due to the presence of an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning. Please change your journey to another travel date.”
The disruption was caused by "the discovery during the night of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War during work carried out upstream of Paris Gare du Nord," SNCF management said.
