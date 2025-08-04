Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning to tourists as power outage cancels Eurostar journeys

The disruptions are expected to last nearly all day

Charlotte Van Campenhout
Monday 04 August 2025 11:50 BST
Eurostar passengers travelling to and from Paris are facing severe disruption and cancellations on Monday, after a critical section of the French rail network was temporarily shut down.

France's railway company, SNCF, attributed the chaos to a power outage near Moussy, approximately 50km north of Paris.

The incident, which began around 8am, necessitated "major repairs".

It is expected to cause delays until late evening.

A Eurostar spokesperson said that passengers could "exchange their tickets free of charge or request a full refund."

Travellers are being advised to postpone their journeys if possible.

Eurostar trains at London’s St Pancras station
Eurostar trains at London’s St Pancras station (Getty Images)

Eurostar’s online timetable showed six trains from London to Paris were delayed on Monday, some by up to two hours, and five others were cancelled.

Meanwhile, five journeys from Paris to London were delayed and four were cancelled.

Routes connecting London to Amsterdam, London to Brussels, and Brussels to Amsterdam remain unaffected by the French network issues.

The widespread disruption impacts one of Europe's busiest international rail corridors, occurring at the peak of the summer travel season.

