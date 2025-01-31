Eurostar scraps fast-track check-in ahead of new EU entry/exit system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurostar is scrapping its fast-track check-in system in London that uses passenger facial biometrics to speed up the boarding process only a year and a half after its launch to make way for new EU travel rules.

The cross-Channel train operator introduced ‘SmartCheck’ to London St Pancras station in July 2023 as a way of saving time on passenger check-in and “enhancing the overall passenger journey”.

The SmartCheck system was available to Business Premier and Carte Blanche passengers, but the technology will no longer be used at the station from 13 February 2025.

The SmartCheck lane will now become an extra priority lane for Eurostar Premier, Carte Blanche and Étoile Club Eurostar passengers.

Passengers are still able to use the SmartCheck system until 12 February, which uses an app that links train tickets and has dedicated lanes towards passport control.

The system enables Eurostar passengers to expedite pre-boarding processes at the station by proceeding through a SmartCheck passage with a walk-past facial biometric checkpoint.

After enrolling their ticket, passport and face before they travel, passengers then only need to go through one passport check instead of two.

At the time of its launch, Gwendoline Cazenave, the CEO of Eurostar Group said that the SmartCheck system was a “solution for a faster and seamless check-in experience”, with Eurostar becoming the first rail travel operator to adopt biometric face verification.

Eurostar wrote that it has decided to remove SmartCheck “as we continue to make some changes at the station in preparation for the launch of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES)”.

“As part of these preparations, we’re improving our border control area with new ePassport gates and extra passport control booths.

“This will help us ensure the border control process is as smooth as possible for passengers travelling in the coming months and after EES has launched.”

The EES is a system that is been in development for years and will change border checks in the Schengen area by requiring travellers to register biometric details such as a fingerprint or a photo when they arrive.

The system aims to capture data from all “third-country nationals”, such as British travellers, when they either enter or leave at an external Schengen border.

The system will replace the current practice of manually stamping passports when visitors arrive in the EU.

In preparation for the change that is slated to arrive sometime in 2025, Eurostar said it will be installing a total of 49 entry/exit kiosks a short walk from its check-in area.

This is more than twice as many kiosks than has been recommended by French officials.

The machines will be self-service, but staff will be on hand to help passengers who need assistance.

In a statement to The Independent, Eurostar said: "From February 2025, Eurostar will be removing the SmartCheck Lane from St Pancras International. SmartCheck has been a successful programme that has helped Eurostar lay the foundations for the future of border crossing technology for our passengers.

“The data and insights we've gained from SmartCheck have been invaluable in preparing our stations and customers for the upcoming changes to border control processes under the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES).

“At the same time, Eurostar has doubled capacity and positions at the border in St Pancras International working closely with border agencies.

“In February, works will be completed at St Pancras taking our e-gates from 8 to 11 as well as the 49 EES Pre-Registration kiosks.

“As we enter this new phase, our focus will remain on ensuring a seamless experience for customers and preparing for the transition of EES.

“SmartCheck has served its purpose in educating us on the technology of the future, and we're confident in building on those learnings as we continue to enhance the travel experience for all Eurostar customers."

