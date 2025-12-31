Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Eurostar live: Passengers stranded on train overnight as Channel Tunnel disruption continues

Thousands of passengers face delays as services cancelled close to new year

Eurostar travel warning as power failure causes chaos

Eurostar passengers have been warned to expect disruption today despite the resumption of services after a power outage in the Channel Tunnel.

Thousands of passengers faced hours of delays after the train operator cancelled all its London to Europe services on Tuesday when an overhead power supply problem and a failed LeShuttle train blocked all routes.

Some services resumed on the single available line on Tuesday evening with Eurostar saying there were “further issues with rail infrastructure overnight”.

The first train of the day from London St Pancras to Paris was cancelled and the second was delayed by nearly half an hour. Others appear to be scheduled as normal, although a new statement from the operator says that “due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations”.

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent, Simon Calder, estimates that 25,000 passengers have been affected by the disruption, and warns that airline-style compensation is highly unlikely. Costs incurred as a result of train cancellation, such as hotel fees, will similarly not be covered by Eurostar.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in