Eurostar live: Passengers stranded on train overnight as Channel Tunnel disruption continues
Thousands of passengers face delays as services cancelled close to new year
Eurostar passengers have been warned to expect disruption today despite the resumption of services after a power outage in the Channel Tunnel.
Thousands of passengers faced hours of delays after the train operator cancelled all its London to Europe services on Tuesday when an overhead power supply problem and a failed LeShuttle train blocked all routes.
Some services resumed on the single available line on Tuesday evening with Eurostar saying there were “further issues with rail infrastructure overnight”.
The first train of the day from London St Pancras to Paris was cancelled and the second was delayed by nearly half an hour. Others appear to be scheduled as normal, although a new statement from the operator says that “due to knock-on impacts there may still be some delays and possible last-minute cancellations”.
The Independent’s Travel Correspondent, Simon Calder, estimates that 25,000 passengers have been affected by the disruption, and warns that airline-style compensation is highly unlikely. Costs incurred as a result of train cancellation, such as hotel fees, will similarly not be covered by Eurostar.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks