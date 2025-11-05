Eurostar launches flash ticket sale for thousands of train seats
Passengers are able to book budget breaks to Europe ahead of Christmas
Eurostar has launched a flash sale across all routes from London – but travellers will have to act quickly as savings end tomorrow.
The high-speed rail service is offering 25 per cent off thousands of seats travelling between Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and London.
Fares are listed from as little as £29 each way, meaning passengers can easily embrace the festivities at Europe’s Christmas markets this winter.
The sale ends at 11pm tomorrow, Thursday 6 November, for travel taken between 24 November 2025 and 11 March 2026.
The offer is automatically applied to all adult tickets to and from London, across Eurostar Standard and Eurostar Plus classes.
Standard class tickets are refundable up to seven days pre-departure and include two pieces of luggage.
Not all days are covered by the November flash sale, with some blackout dates in December, January and February.
Discounted rates also do not apply to child, youth or senior tickets. Passengers can book now on the official Eurostar website.
In other Eurostar news, Virgin Trains will soon be able to run passenger services through the Channel Tunnel, challenging Eurostar’s decades-long monopoly.
According to the regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), Sir Richard Branson’s company will be able to operate from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.
Eurostar has exclusively run passenger trains in the Channel Tunnel since its inception in 1994. But the government ruling means that Virgin can use Temple Mills, an east London train depot, to maintain and store its trains.
The move is set to bring better services and lower fares on trains to the continent – but not until 2030.
Read more: Virgin Trains to compete with Eurostar – what’s in it for travellers?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments