Eurostar launches flash sale with discounted train tickets to Paris and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eurostar has announced a sale to kick off the new year – with discounted train seats to popular city break destinations across Europe for a spring getaway this year.

One-way tickets on its trains are selling for just £35.

There is no promotional code needed, Eurostar said the discounts can be snapped up if passengers book to travel between London and Paris, Lille or Brussels between 14 January and 3 April 2025 or from London to Amsterdam or Rotterdam between 14 January and 28 March 2025.

Read more: What is Sunshine Saturday? The best travel deals available as huge surge in bookings predicted

Those planning a European city break to the selected destinations will need to act fast, as the sale will end at 10.59pm on 9 January.

The £35 one-way tickets will be for a Eurostar standard seat between London St Pancras International towards European stations, including Paris Gare du Nord, Brussels-Midi/Zuid and Lille Europe, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The discount will only be available for travel between 14 January and 3 April 2025 for the France and Belgium routes, but Eurostar often runs various sales throughout the year, so if a spring getaway is not on your bucket list, there will be other opportunities throughout the year.

For the London-Netherlands route, the discounts are available for travel between 14 January and 28 March. Just keep in mind that there are no direct Eurostar trains between the Netherlands and London until 10 February, meaning the promotion window only applies to one-way tickets from Amsterdam and Rotterdam to the UK capital from 10 February until 28 March.

Not all days are covered by the New Year sale; some Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays across January to March are excluded.

Passengers are also warned that due to engineering works, Eurostar trains will not be operating between London and all destinations on some dates in March.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast