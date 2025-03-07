Eurostar - latest: All London to Paris trains cancelled today after WWII bomb found near Gare du Nord station
Thousands of passengers face disruption after unexploded device discovered near line in Paris suburb
Eurostar has suspended all of its services between London and Paris on Friday after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near tracks in the French capital.
Thousands of passengers have had their travel disrupted with videos and images showing people stranded in Paris’ Gare du Nord and London St Pancras.
The cross-Channel operator cancelled 12 services on Friday morning, before later announcing that all train journeys would be suspended, on a day which is typically extremely busy for Eurostar trains.
Services will only be permitted to resume once “mine clearance operations” by the French police are completed, a Eurostar spokesperson said.
Bombs left over from the First and Second World Wars are regularly discovered in France, but it is rare for them to be found in such densely-populated areas.
Eurostar said in a statement: “Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning.
“Please change your journey for a different date of travel.”
France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that services at Gare du Nord would be suspended until mid-morning at the request of the police.
LNER offers help to Eurostar passengers who have connections
Travel correspondent Simon Calder reports from St Pancras.
One train company that has stepped up to help passengers caught up by the Eurostar shutdown is LNER – which runs on the East Coast main line linking London King's Cross with Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland.
The state-run rail firm is offering to help out people who are booked on its trains as part of a trip to or from Paris.
It says: "If you've been affected by today's issues in Paris, you can use your existing LNER ticket on an alternative service today or, if you have deferred travel to or from Paris, travel with us on the same day of your new trip.”
Buildings evacuated and six schools under lockdown near bomb site
An evacuation is underway within a 500-metre perimeter which has been set up around the bomb, the city of Saint-Denis has said.
Only homes with windows overlooking the concerned area are being evacuated, the local authority added, presumably due to the risk of shattering glass.
Six schools and a nursing home have been locked down. The city says these establishments “do not present any risk” because they “do not have windows overlooking the area”.
After the evacuation, the bomb disposal operation is expected to take around one hour, during which time the A1 and the ring road in the area will be closed.
This is an 'exceptional situation', says French transport minister
The French transport minister has said the discovery of a WWII bomb and the ensuing travel chaos is an “exceptional situation”.
"The mine clearance is continuing," he said according to Le Parisien, adding that road traffic in the area “could” start again from 4pm.
But its also possible that traffic will not reopen until the evening or even tomorrow morning.
"We are really in an exceptional situation," Mr Tabarot added.
Watch: All trains cancelled after WWII bomb found near Paris Gare du Nord Station
Bride-to-be nearly misses out on hen party
Charlotte Liddell, a bride-to-be, was on the way to her own hen party when her group discovered the cancellations.
Others in the party are already in Paris, having flown from northern England.
The London resident will fly from Leeds Bradford Airport and hopes to be in Paris this evening.
“It’s the hen do without the hen!” she said. “We’re very upset, but it’s so out of our control.”
Fran Birch, who will be a maid of honour, said: “We’ve got all the decorations with us.”
About the bomb, she joked: “It’s from World War Two. Just let it lie.”
Eurostar cancellations: Your rights to a refund after WWII bomb discovered near Paris Gare du Nord
Tens of thousands of passengers are stranded at either end of the London-Paris Eurostar link following the discovery of a wartime bomb at St-Denis, a few miles north of Gare du Nord in the French capital.
The closure has happened on the busiest day of the week for Eurostar. Besides large numbers of business passengers shuttling between London and Paris, Friday is the key day for leisure travellers heading for a weekend away.
Eurostar says all its 32 trains on the link are cancelled, leaving 25,000 passengers out of position.
When plans start unravelling for Eurostar passengers, they can go very wrong indeed.
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Eurostar: Your rights after trains cancelled due to WWII bomb near Paris Gare du Nord
Passengers bemoan ruined holidays after Eurostar cancellations
Charlotte Kidd, who travelled to London from Bath last night to get to Disneyland Paris for her 30th birthday this weekend, said she was still hopeful of getting there in time.
She said: “We’ve got two hours. If not, we’ll try and get there some other way.”
Emma Roe, part of a group of eight friends, said they were looking up flights to go “maybe to Amsterdam from Luton, just somewhere else”.
“There’s no booking until 6pm tonight.
“We’re all parents, so we don’t want to lose our free weekend.”
Eurostar full statement
After earlier cancelling a dozen trains, Eurostar has now cancelled all trains on Friday between London and Paris.
The train operator said in a statement: “Due to the discovery last night of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War during work carried out on the tracks in St Denis (north of Paris), traffic has been completely halted to and from Gare du Nord.
“As a result, all Eurostar trains are cancelled to and from Paris today.”
