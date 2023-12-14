Trains will run from London to Cologne, Frankfurt and Geneva by 2030, vows Eurotunnel

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cologne, Frankfurt and Geneva should appear on the train departure screens from London by 2030, the boss of Eurotunnel has vowed.

Yann Leriche, chief executive of the tunnel firm’s parent, Getlink, says he expects new entrants to start competing with Eurostar – and to double the number of direct rail routes from the UK.

Eurotunnel is the infrastructure operator between Folkestone and Calais. It currently runs the LeShuttle car-carrying operation as well as trains carrying trucks. Freight trains and Eurostar passenger expresses pay for the right to run through the tunnel. Eurotunnel collects €20 (£17) for each passenger on Eurostar trains.

The Channel Tunnel opened to passenger trains in November 1994. In the 29 years since then, Eurostar has had the market to itself. It currently runs from London St Pancras International to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

But at an event ahead of the 30th anniversary of Eurotunnel, Mr Leriche said the tunnel has capacity for more operators – and that new rail links would grow “low-carbon mobility between the UK and Continental Europe”.

Increasing the number of travellers will significantly boost Eurotunnel revenue.

The company has earmarked €50m (£42m) for financial assistance for new entrants between 2025 and 2030. It is targeting cities that have a large existing aviation market from the UK – and which can be reached by direct trains from London in as little as four hours. Three cities are at the top of the list:

Cologne (4h)

Frankfurt (5h)

Geneva (5h30)

A link to Basel and Zurich in Switzerland is also seen as viable.

Mr Leriche said expanding the route network would be achieved by reducing the “time to market” from 10 to five years.

“If you want to start a new rail service, the work has been done,” he said.

Eurotunnel has worked with train manufacturers and rail authorities to standardise new rolling stock in accordance with strict Channel Tunnel regulations.

At present around 12 trains per hour use the tunnel, with scope to increase to 16 per hour and beyond. High Speed 1 (HS1), the link from London to the Channel Tunnel entrance at Folkestone, is currently running at less than half of available capacity.

The main challenge to any new entrant is likely to be space at stations.

Nicky Gardner, co-editor of Europe by Rail, said: “It is not merely a question of platform space for the trains, but also finding space for overnight stabling and maintenance. Plus the space needed for processing passengers, both inbound and outbound.”

All passengers must pass through British and French frontier formalities at the departure station, as well as undergoing a security check.

The international departure terminal at London St Pancras is already at full capacity, with Eurostar obliged to cap the number of passengers on some peak services.

But Mr Leriche told The Independent: “We are working with our peers, and HS1 in particular. I will not speak on their behalf, but the space will be found at St Pancras for new entrants.

“There is space, there is potential, we are working and discussing that with them very closely.”

A spokesperson for HS1 Ltd, which operates London St Pancras, said: “Increasing services would unlock significant economic and environmental benefits.

“We can increase capacity at St Pancras and planning is underway to deliver this at the right time. Technology is one of the answers and evolving how we operate is another. We’re already trailing new innovative technology to help increase capacity while ensuring a smooth passenger experience.

“Longer term, St Pancras Station, a 150-year-old grade 1-listed building, will require significant long-term works to ensure it is ready for continued passenger growth.”

German Railways has previously announced plans to compete with Eurostar. In 2013 the operator ran an intercity express train to St Pancras to promote planned links to Brussels, Cologne, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

But in 2018, amid Brexit uncertainty, the project was shelved.

A new entrant, Evolyn, aims to begin cross-Channel rail services by 2025. The company says it is backed by “important British and French industrial and financial partners”.

Eurostar offers connections at Brussels from London for its own trains to Cologne. The rail firm declined to comment on the Eurotunnel announcement.