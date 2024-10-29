Plans to tackle infamous ‘Euston rush’ released after urgent review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Train operators at Euston station are trialling a new early boarding system to stop concourse stampedes during the “Euston rush”.

The capital’s transport watchdog, London TravelWatch, called for an urgent safety review of the transport hub in September after passengers were locked out during rush hour to control station footfall.

From Monday (28 October), around 40 per cent of Avanti West Coast services will be boarded 20 minutes before departure, with more early boarding services added – around 55 per cent – in the run-up to Christmas.

The ‘continuous boarding’ of London Northwestern Railway’s Birmingham services where passengers can await their service on the platform “as soon as the preceding service has departed” will also continue following its introduction on 21 October.

As the 10th busiest railway station in the UK, Euston handles 86,000 passengers on an average day, and up to 40 trains arrive or depart per hour during peak periods.

A lack of platforms and late train information has long led to passenger stampedes from the concourse as people hurry to board departing trains – it’s become known as the “Euston rush”.

In October, transport secretary, Louise Haigh called on Network Rail to “improve conditions” for passengers at the station after London TravelWatch warned “high levels of overcrowding” at Euston were “putting passengers in danger”.

In response, the rail operator and the Department for Transport outlined a five-point plan to improve the functioning of Euston, which included “A review on how passengers are invited to, and board services, especially during disruption”.

Ms Haigh, said: “I am pleased to see immediate improvements being made at Euston Station to reduce the risk of overcrowding, drive up standards and deliver a better experience for passengers.

“For too long, Euston station simply has not been good enough. That’s why I have tasked Network Rail and operators with delivering a clear plan to alleviate some of the issues passengers are facing while we work on a long-term solution for the station.”

Network Rail said the future of the advertising board remains under review while rail industry partners discuss its potential use for passenger information.

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “Getting passengers to their services in good time is at the heart of our improvements at Euston, and today’s changes will tackle that issue head-on. Taking quick and effective action is at the core of our five-point plan which I’m pleased to say is starting to deliver for our passengers at London Euston station.”

