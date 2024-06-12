Holidaymakers given urgent car hire cost warning

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

People heading on holiday this summer have been told to avoid insurance excess waivers offered by car hire companies costing up to 12 times more than alternatives.

Consumer group Which? said it found travellers could be charged up to £199 at car hire desks for policies which are inferior to options available online for as little as £16.

Basic car hire insurance included in rental prices is usually subject to an excess, meaning holidaymakers could be charged the equivalent of hundreds of pounds for issues such as fixing a puncture or replacing a windscreen, according to Which?.

To avoid being liable for this, people can either purchase a Super Collision Damage Waiver (SCDW) from their car hire company or Excess Reimbursement Insurance (ERI) from car hire brokers and insurers.

Which? analysed SCDW cover provided by six major car hire businesses in Malaga, Spain, this summer, and compared it with several ERI policies.

On average, for a week’s cover in Malaga holidaymakers are being charged £177 for SCDW, while ERI costs £38 from a broker and £23 from an insurer, according to the research.

Which? also found SCDWs are “inferior”, with issues such as misfuelling or stolen keys not covered.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “All too often hiring a car abroad is an unnecessarily stressful experience, with travellers sometimes pressured at the rental desk into buying overpriced insurance policies that they don’t want or need.

“What our research shows is that you should never take excess insurance from your car hire firm, no matter how hard the sell.

“Buy an ERI either directly from an insurer or via your car hire broker.

“The top rated policies are a win-win. Not only are they significantly cheaper than anything offered by a car hire company, but they are also more comprehensive, meaning you have peace of mind should anything go wrong.”

Meanwhile, a new study has ranked Wizz Air as the worst airline for UK flight delays despite a surge in fares, an investigation has found.

The low-cost carrier’s departures from UK airports were an average of 31 minutes and 36 seconds behind schedule in 2023, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.

This was a reduction of nearly a third compared with 2022, but means the airline recorded the worst punctuality for UK flights for three consecutive years.

Wizz Air said it has made “significant improvements” but acknowledged there is “still work to be done”.