Expedia stops selling holidays that include captive dolphin and whale shows

The travel firm Expedia has put a stop to selling holidays which come including performances by captive dolphins and whales.

A number of public figures have criticised the tourism practice with Virgin Holidays announcing in 2019 that it would no longer sell tickets to attractions and experiences involving such performances.

Among those who criticised the tourism practice were Carrie Johnson, wife of the Prime Minister and actress Johanna Lumley.

On Twitter, the Expedia Group announced the news saying that they were altering their animal welfare policy.

They wrote: "We recently adjusted our animal welfare policy.

"As a result, attractions and activities that involve performances by or interactions with dolphins and other cetaceans will no longer be available on our sites."

In regards to their new policy on Dolphins and Whales, they wrote: “We prohibit activities that feature interactions with or performances by dolphins, whales, and other cetaceans.

Adding: “Seaside sanctuaries that provide captive animals with a permanent seaside living environment are allowed if they are accredited and do not feature interactions or performances.”

The news comes after the company Intrepid Travel started what has turned into a domino effect when in 2014 it stopped all elephant ride activities.

Meanwhile, the travel association Abta updated its animal welfare guidelines in January 2020 to class various activities as unacceptable.

These included captive elephants having tourist contact, as well as the feeding of great apes, bears, crocodiles or alligators, orcas, sloths and wildcats.