The US could be about to introduce minimum seat sizes on planes
Legroom on aircraft has shrunk dramatically over past the decade
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may be about to change regulations on the size an aircraft seat must be across US airlines.
Over the past 10 years, the amount of legroom, or pitch length, has shrunk dramatically, as have the size of seats on planes, according to an FFA study.
Airlines have been increasingly trying to squeeze in more customers, making the width and pitch of seats smaller.
This has come as the size of the average American has increased - the study found that between 1988 and 2014, the average American male gained around 15 pounds and 2 inches of waist size, while the average American female has added on about 16 pounds and 3 inches of waist size.
The FAA is now asking for feedback on its proposition to create minimum seat dimensions and pitch length across all US airlines.
The Points Guy senior writer Ethan Klapper told Yahoo Finance that, regardless of the agency’s intent, “It will likely become a battle between the airline industry, which wants to pack more seats into planes because that lowers costs for them, and consumer groups, which have long complained about passenger comfort issues on aircraft.”
Airlines for America, a trade group representing US-based airlines, were keen to point out that, although the group welcomes the FAA’s new rulemaking, the current situation is not a safety concern.
Many commentators took to the agency website to complain. “A seat that’s too small, especially one where the armrests significantly encroach on personal space, makes it very difficult and uncomfortable to get into/out of the seat,” said one.
Another added: “I worry that this will significantly impact my ability to quickly evacuate the aircraft in case of emergency.”
The FAA has said that it will continue to receive written public comments until 1 November, at which point it will decide whether or not to issue minimum dimensions for passenger seats.
