Warning over scam adverts selling fake tickets for cruises from a container port

Facebook users have been warned about scam adverts selling fake cruise tours from a container port in Suffolk.

Suffolk County Council’s trading standards department warned people against a now-removed Facebook post offering cruises from Felixstowe, the UK’s largest container port.

“Many residents of Suffolk and our bordering counties will be well aware that Felixstowe is a container port and not a passenger port, however, some people could easily be duped by the advert,” the council wrote in a post.

It said the post appears to have been removed, but reports suggest that the link took people to a website asking for personal and financial information.

The fraudulent advert was offering a “relaxed coastal cruise” as you take in the “quiet charm” of Felixstowe.

The scam post wrote: “Felixstowe combines history, heritage coastline and sea views for the perfect calm escape.”

The Suffolk coast attracts visitors to its charming seaside towns such as Southwold and wild stretches of beaches. Although Felixstowe has its own beach and pier, its port does not serve cruises such as the one advertised.

The container port instead handles 45 per cent of the UK’s sea-bound freight, which equates to more than four million 20-foot shipping containers.

The council offered some tips to avoid holiday scams, such as reading online reviews from reputable sources to check that websites are genuine and only using secure payment methods recommended by reputable online retailers.

It also said to use a credit card when making purchases over £100 and up to £30,000 as you receive section 75 protection.

The council asked its followers that if they think they have been targeted by the scam, to speak to their bank and report it to Action Fraud.

Cruise scams are not unheard of. In 2022, a con man was jailed for six years after dressing up as a ship’s captain in order to sell fake luxury holidays.

Jody Oliver made £320,315 by wearing a fake Carnival Cruise Line captain’s uniform while selling fake holidays in the Newport area of South Wales.

Mr Oliver admitted six counts of fraud by false representation for this scheme and others after victims said they used their life savings to buy these “once in a lifetime” holidays.

