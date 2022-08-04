Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A holidaymaker has described the nightmarish moment they became trapped on Disney’s “It’s a Small World” ride for over an hour after the attraction broke down.

Miniature robots of children from different countries continued to sing at the park-goers for 45 minutes as they sat waiting to be rescued.

One of the adults in the group posted a video of the incident on TikTok, calling the experience “torture”.

“We were stuck for over an hour, the torture!” user @Hazeysmom22 captioned the clip of boats grinding to a halt midway along the attraction’s indoor river. “This boat said it was NOT a small world.”

She soundtracked the moment with the ‘Oh no!’ song by Kreepa, commonly used on the video-sharing platform.

“[Park staff] didn’t realise for like 45 mins, everyone was stuck on a boat so we sat there for about an hour stuck with the song on repeat!!” the visitor added in the comments.

On the Disney World website, Disney describes the ride as “a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe”.

“Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages,” it adds,

It’s situated in the Magic Kingdom portion of Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

TikTok followers were horrified and tickled in equal measure. “My definition of hell,” wrote one.

“I have such a deep hatred of this ride after an incident in the CA park when I was 12. I’m 31 now,” wrote user Ciara.

“Oh great, now I have the song stuck in my head and I wasn’t even there!” wrote another.

In November, guests of the same theme park had a similarly troubling experience when its “Pirates of the Caribbean” attraction malfunctioned midway through.

Families were stuck for around 90 minutes as park engineers worked to get the ride moving.

“We are stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland. Boats have not moved for about 10 minutes,” local reporter Brian Rokos live-tweeted from the middle of the attraction, posting a photo of animatronic pirates mid-action.

Meanwhile, last week one British theme park visitor demanded a refund from Berkshire’s Thorpe Park after he visited for his birthday and claimed he couldn’t get on any rides, due to long queues and several of them breaking down.