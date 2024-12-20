Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A family that was expecting to holiday in a winter wonderland were devastated to find their activites cancelled as Lapland had no snow.

Lisa O’Neil, 39, from Gosforth in Cumbria, told the BBC that she had presumed the trip would be rescheduled amid weather forecast concerns after splashing £3,482 to travel with Tui to a Finnish resort.

Although, on arrival, there was sufficient snow for sledging and snowball fights with husband Wayne and son Finn, rising temperatures and rain quickly melted the opportunity for snow-based activities.

During the four day trip, taken in the height of “Santa Season”, itinerary activities including a snowmobile trip, reindeer encounter and husky ride were cancelled last minute due to the lack of snow.

According to Tui’s “no snow” policy, customers affected by “unseasonal weather conditions” can usually change their travel dates to any other Lapland trip or cancel for a full refund.

No alternatives were offered with holiday reps advising outside activities would be at their “expense”, said Mrs O’Neil.

The family claim they had contacted Tui with concerns over the weather forecast before they took off on 1 December but were told staff were confident the holiday could go ahead.

Customers are not entitled to refunds if they cancel their holiday against travel provider advice, said Mrs O’Neil.

She added that other families who encountered the same problem were “obviously very upset, very angry that this situation had been foreseen by so many of us who had already phoned and raised concerns ahead of time”.

Tui offered the family a 50 per cent refund for their holiday, but Mrs O’Neil has since submitted a complaint to the holiday provider.

She called on Tui to “do the right thing” and instead “follow their own self-imposed policy” by fully refunding the trip.

Mrs O’Neil said: “Tui took all of our money and had that policy in place that gives you the peace of mind that Tui’s got your back, that they’ve got you covered, and your life savings are in safe hands and your children can have the holiday that they deserve.”

A Tui spokesperson said: “Our teams have been in direct contact with all impacted guests to offer a resolution.”

