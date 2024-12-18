Fiji hits out at tourist poisoning warning as PM warns of ‘negative press’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

What left seven foreign tourists in hospital in Fiji remains a mystery today after officials claimed they were not poisoned by alcohol or illicit drugs,

A toxicology report follows the incident were foreign nationals were left very ill after drinking cocktails at a resort bar.

Fiji’s Prime Minister said reports of poisoning could have come from competitors in the tourism industry.

The cause of the tourists' illness over the weekend remains under investigation, Fiji’s Tourism Minister Viliame R. Gavoka said.

“I can confirm that no illicit substances or methanol were found in the ingredients or liquor samples,” Gavoka told reporters in the capital, Suva.

“The findings that there is no evidence of alcohol poisoning is great news for Fiji, especially for our vital tourism industry,” he added.

All seven tourists have since fully recovered, he said.

They became ill at the five-star Warwick resort near the town of Sigatoka on Saturday.

Map of Sigatoka:

The tourists, including Australians and an American, were hospitalized with nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms, Fiji’s Health Ministry said.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the incident had been confined to a single resort.

“We’d like to tell everybody that it’s safe to come to Fiji and we have to also find out who has been giving out the negative press about Fiji as a destination. Are they competitors for our tourist visitors?” Rabuka said to reporters.

News outlets had reported the cause of the foreigners’ illness was suspected alcohol poisoning, similar to a case in Laos last month in which six tourists — including two Australian teenagers — died after consuming drinks tainted with methanol.

Simone White, 28, died while on holiday with two friends after they accepted free vodka shots from Nana Backpackers Hostel in Vang Vieng, a popular tourist destination.

open image in gallery Foreign tourists walk past the closed Nana Backpackers hostel in Vang Vieng (Anupam Nath/AP) ( AP )

Two Australian teenagers, Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles, both aged 19, were also killed alongside two Danish women and an American man, after they consumed the drinks which were laced with the deadly substance methanol.

The suspicion of methanol poisoning was a blow to Fiji’s tourism industry, which has a reputation for providing safe food and drinks.

Alcohol poisoning is a common danger in many poorly regulated tourist destinations, where reputable brands of spirits are substituted with locally distilled ethanol. Methanol can be an unintended byproduct of unprofessional distillation.

open image in gallery Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Fiji Permanent Secretary for Health Jemesa Tudravu said the illnesses could have been caused by a chemical reaction or infection. His department was continuing to investigate.

Gavoka urged foreign governments to remove from their travel advisories warnings a risk of drink spiking in Fiji that emerged this week.

He said the tourist industry had been rocked by media reports of suspected contaminated drinks, but tourists had not canceled their vacations.

“There is no indication of people canceling. What we hear is people who are in a sense of disbelief that Fiji could be spiking drinks or Fiji could be adding some harmful stuff into the cocktails,” Gavoka said.