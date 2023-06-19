Passenger brings projector on plane and plays film on overhead bin

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Inflight entertainment may come as standard on most long-haul flights, but when flying with no-frills carriers passengers usually have to come up with ways to keep themselves occupied.

While most passengers might opt for reading a book or having a snooze, one innovative traveller was spotted making his own entertainment.

In lieu of a seatback screen, the anonymous film buff got out a projector and used it to play a movie on the overhead bin.

They also chose to display the subtitles, so presumably other travellers could enjoy the impromptu cinema experience should they wish.

The unusual travel hack was videoed and posted on social media with the caption: “This guy set up a projector screen mid flight and started watching a film.

“I’ve see it all!”

The clip was shared on Instagram by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which uses the platform to share tips about what passengers can take in their luggage and prohibited items (alongside questionable puns).

It wrote in an accompanying post: “Not reel-ly sure how to travel with your electronic devices? Don’t lose your cool-ing system. We’ll focus on everything you need to get through disc”, along with guidance on which items can be carried in the cabin.

The film projection stunt garnered both admiration and censure from viewers.

One commenter wrote: “He waited until they couldn’t turn the plane around to kick him off. Smart lol”, while another said: “Only if he’s watching Airplane”.

However, one Instagram user called the behaviour “entitled”.

Meanwhile, in 2022 a pro athlete shared his travel hack for watching films in comfort when flying with a budget airline.

US golfer Tyler McCumber told Golf.com he makes creative use of the sick bag: “A lot of the planes that they’re flying right now, they haven’t had screens.

“So when your tray goes up, there’s a little notch. So what I do is I take my phone, and I take my case off.

“I take the throw-up bag, and you put it in your phone case, and put your case back on.

“So you can hold your phone up, essentially, and then you put the bag [in between the notch and the tray.] That’s how you watch TV.”