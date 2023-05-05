Parents spark debate for flying first class while children and nanny sit in economy

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A real estate influencer has sparked a parenting debate about “spoiling children” after revealing that he and his wife sit in first class on planes while they pay for their children to be seated in economy during the same flights.

Samuel Leeds, who goes by the username @samuel_leeds on TikTok, shared a video about his family’s seating arrangements during a recent flight last month.

In the clip, Leeds filmed himself telling his children, who were seated in economy seats of a plane, that he’d “see you later” before walking towards the front of the plane.

“Rich people, don’t spoil your kids,” Leeds wrote in a text caption on the video, as he walked through business class before proceeding into the first class section of the aircraft. “Walking past business class, because I earned it.”

As he entered the first class area, Leeds showed his spacious seat where his dinner had been served on a white table cloth. “My dinner is ready,” the TikToker said, before walking over to the first class seat in front of him where his wife was seated.

“Having a good time?” Leeds could be heard asking his partner, as he wrote in a text caption on the video: “My wife who helps build the business with me.”

Leeds’ wife could then be seen raising a glass of red wine in a cheers to her husband.

The real estate investor concluded the video asking viewers whether they agreed or disagreed with his and his wife’s decision to sit separately from their young children, who were seated with their nanny, according to the TikToker.

“Don’t worry, they were sat with their nanny,” he captioned the video, before reiterating: “Don’t spoil your children.”

As of 4 May, the TikTok has been viewed more than 23,000 times, with viewers divided over the couple’s decision to sit in first class while their children sit in economy.

“No way. I understand the lesson but no way am I being that far away from my girls,” one person commented, while another said: “I couldn’t, but to each their own.”

According to someone else, they didn’t agree with Leeds because they feel “you should want all you have plus so much more for your children”. “I don’t agree with this one,” they added.

Another person revealed that they “fail to see” what lesson the couple’s children could learn from the separate seats.

Others said they agreed with Leeds’ sentiment, with one person joking that Leeds and his wife were “teaching [their children] a valuable lesson” while “saving a couple quid too”.

“Respect. They will be in first class one day and feel that they earned it,” someone else said, while another described the seating arrangements as “savage”.

The Independent has contacted Leeds for comment.