First ‘virtual hotel’ opens in the Metaverse

The world’s first virtual hotel has opened within the Metaverse.

M Social Decentraland - part of the Singapore-based Millennium Hotels brand - opened in Decentraland, a virtual reality platform, on 5 May.

Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland allows virtual reality fans to create avatars, buy “land” and interact in venues and at events set up by brands including Coca-Cola and Fashion Week.

They must access it from a computer (no mobile access just yet) and, once set up, can stock up a digital wallet with cryptocurrency in order to “stay” at the hotel.

According to Millennium Hotels, M Social is “modelled on different M Social hotels around the world” and “encapsulates M Social’s brand essence of being a trendsetting lifestyle and aims to be a place for all to gather and discover the virtual reality universe.”

There are already bricks-and-mortar M Social hotels in Singapore, Auckland, New York and Paris, with the Singapore orginal designed by interiors star Philippe Starck. The brand was launched by Millennium Hotels in 2016.

Avatars interacting at a Metaverse Festival in Decentraland (Decentraland)

When you step into M Social Decentraland’s “lobby” from the virtual location of Genesis Plaza, you’ll be greeted by an avatar receptionist and checked into your room.

Through your avatar, you can mingle with different online “guests” from all over the world and attend events held in the venue as well as staying overnight.

Millennnium Hotels said it was planning to collaborate with likeminded brands on experiences and events in the new virtual hotel.

“M Social is about being different, being one of a kind,” said Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

“As we look towards the future, we need to look past the traditional model of hospitality and engage our guests through new immersive experiences.

“We hope to redefine hospitality through M Social Decentraland by creating online adventures that integrate with real life events.”

In March, designers such as Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Elie Saab and more staged virtual collections at a Metaverse Fashion Week in Decentraland.

In November, a 500-square-metre plot of virtual real estate in Decentraland sold for $2.43m, breaking the record for the largest ever metaverse land acquisition.