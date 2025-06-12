Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research from Hotels.com has revealed which luxury five-star hotels around the world are offering the best value in 2025, with some high-end stays starting from under £200 a night.

Some of the world’s most luxurious hotels can set you back thousands a night, making world-class hospitality, state-of-the-art spas and fine dining restaurants out of reach for those on an average traveller’s budget.

However, Hotels.com has revealed how those seeking a five-star experience can save hundreds of pounds if they choose the right destination to travel to.

The accommodation booking platform has used its hotel listings to create its 2025 Hotel Price Index, revealing where guests can book luxury for less and where money will go further to deliver the best value five-star stays.

The index found that the best international cities for five-star stays under £200 a night also correlate with a recent rise in visitor popularity.

The city with the best value-for-money five-star hotels is Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, with stays in high-end rooms for as little as £108 per night.

Bangkok, Thailand, known for its glitzy luxury hotels that offer private terraces and large pools in the middle of the bustling city, was next on the list. The city can offer five-star stays for as little as £123 per night.

The booking site has flagged The Standard in Bangkok as one of the best value five-star hotels in the world.

Set within one of the city’s iconic skyscrapers, the five-star stay offers floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic views over Bangkok, a rooftop pool and a selection of bars and restaurants. With Hotels.com VIP Access programme, guests can stay here for as little as £139 per night.

Over in Europe, Prague in the Czech Republic and Istanbul in Turkey have also earned their place on the list, with five-star accommodation starting from £136 and £137 per night, respectively.

The Crowne Plaza Istanbul Ortakoy Bosphorus was spotlighted by Hotels.com as being one of the best value five-star stays. The property sits along the sparkling Bosphorus straight in the quieter Ortakoy district, offering modern luxury throughout its rooms, a rooftop restaurant and a traditional Turkish hamman in its spa.

Guests can stay here for as little as £117 per night, as well as receiving 20 per cent off spa treatments through the VIP Access programme.

Finishing off the top five is Doha in Qatar, with stays in its five-star hotels, some of which make up its ultra-modern, futuristic skyline, from £173 per night.

Hotels.com compared these destinations to some of the most popular cities that Brits tend to visit when they are booking five-star hotels, including Paris, which usually sets guests back £505 a night, minimum.

A five-star hotel in London usually costs around £306 a night, whereas Barcelona also has a high price point of £281 a night.

The 2025 Hotel Price Index revealed that Brits looking to spend less on luxury may need to look a little further afield to get the most out of their holiday budget, with international cities offering better value five-star stays than destinations within the UK and short-haul European destinations often visited by Brits.

Melanie Fish, vice president of Global PR and Hotels.com’s travel expert, said that the Hotel Price Index offers a rare, data-driven lens into where “luxury quietly costs less”.

“Cities like Bangkok, Budapest and Bristol stand out for offering top-rated stays across all star levels, proving that great travel doesn’t have to come with a high price tag.

“And for those looking to stretch their money further, programs like Hotels.com’s VIP Access can add unexpected value, from complimentary upgrades to spa credits, turning a good deal into a great experience.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast