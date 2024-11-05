Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cornish theme park Flambards has announced it is closing after almost 50 years in operation after struggling with rising costs and declining visitors.

The attraction, located just outside Helston, Cornwall, and near Loe Bar beach, was opened in 1976 first as an aviation museum.

To complement the old aircraft and to match scenes from the TV series Flambards, a show about early-era aviation and the First World War, a village exhibition was developed over the years.

The exhibition grew into what is now known as the Victorian Village, displaying over 60 shops set on cobbled streets that continued to attract visitors over the years. Then, to cater to the large number of guests at the park, family rides and amusements were added to create a more action-packed day out for families.

However, on 4 November, the park announced that it would be closing its doors permanently and with immediate effect after 48 years.

open image in gallery Inside the award-winning Victorian Village ( Flambards )

The park said that it was a “difficult decision” that was reached after exhausting all possible avenues to keep the park running, and said that it recognises the impact that the closure will have on the local community.

Rising costs and a steady fall in visitors were the main reasons contributing to Flambards’ decision to shut its doors for good, despite significant investment from the current owners, who previously rescued the park from closure in 2012.

Due to the ever-increasing expenses, Flambards says this has made the park’s operation and further investment unsustainable.

Several older thrill rides were already retired this year, as it became increasingly difficult to find specialised parts and maintenance expertise to keep them running.

One of the most popular and much-loved parts of Flambards, the Victorian Village exhibition, also requires extensive remedial work and will also remain closed.

However, due to how beloved the village is, Flambards said it is currently assessing options on how to “preserve and honour” the collection.

While the theme park is closing, the indoor play centre, Ferdi’s Funland, which is connected to the park, will re-open as a standalone attraction on 17 November.

Local Cornish authorities are also saddened by Flambards’ closure, as it often created memories for those in the local community and visitors from all over the country.

There is also worry as to how it will impact tourism in Helston.

Miles Kenchington, Helston’s mayor, told the BBC News he was "so sorry for those people who are going to be without a job coming up to Christmas”, adding that it will also be "quite a worrying time" for tourism.

"We’re not getting so many people coming in now and the impact is going to be significant for the whole of Cornwall.

"Tourism is a major part of our income as a county."

Flambards wrote in their announcement: “Flambards has been a cherished destination for generations, and it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell.

“To our loyal supporters and dedicated team, who have given their unwavering commitment through difficult times, we extend our sincerest gratitude.

“Thank you for making Flambards a special place.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast