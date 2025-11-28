The ‘world’s smallest pub’ has opened in London this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The “world’s smallest pub” has come to London this Christmas – only fitting in three people for a festive catch-up over a pint.

Food court Flat Iron Square, found near London Bridge, is transforming into “Yuletide Yard” for the festive season until 22 December.

As part of its merry makeover, the court is opening up what they have dubbed the “world’s smallest pub”, consisting of two taps serving Camden Town Brewery beers.

Walk-ins are welcome, but bookings can be made for the tiny pub for up to three guests on Thursdays to Saturdays (with enquiries possible for other days of the week).

open image in gallery The world’s smallest pub will be open for bookings on Thursdays to Saturdays ( Carla Barber )

The “pub” has popped up at the end of Flat Iron Square’s larger bar, so don’t worry if you can’t squeeze in to buy yourself a pint. More seating is also available throughout the rest of the yard.

Named The Three Jingle Bells, the pop-up beer station is decorated with nostalgic Christmas posters, tinsel and festive garlands throughout, complete with a bowl of Quality Streets at the bar.

Flat Iron Yard has also collaborated with Camden Town Brewery for other festive events as part of its Yuletide Yard transformation.

Expect live entertainment including a Michael Bublé tribute act, karaoke, DJs and speed-quizzing sessions in the lead up to Christmas.

Meanwhile, festive food specials will also be available, including a sausage and spout pizza, chicken, red cabbage and cranberry wrap, and a Christmas burger consisting of potato rostis, chestnuts and crispy chicken.

Camden Town Brewery’s seasonal specials, Little Moons mochi cocktails and Jameson’s Irish Coffee winter warmers will also be on sale at bars in Yuletide Yard.

