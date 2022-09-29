Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

First electric ‘commuter plane’ takes maiden flight

The plane carries up to two pilots, nine passengers, and luggage – or a tonne of cargo

Lamiat Sabin
Thursday 29 September 2022 18:05
Comments
Groundbreaking all-electric plane takes first flight

All-electric air travel is closer to becoming a reality after the maiden voyage of a battery-powered plane was a success.

The start-up company Eviation completed the first flight of small aircraft Alice – which fits two pilots, nine passengers and their luggage, or a tonne of cargo.

On Tuesday (27 September), the plane took off from the Grant County International Airport in Washington at 7.10am, climbed 3,500ft, and returned safely about eight minutes later, the Seattle Times reported.

It has been hailed as the first all-electric plane viable for short-haul commercial journeys up to 400 miles (645 km).

For example, the plane could take off from London to fly as far as many cities in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the rest of the UK.

Recommended

Two US-based regional airlines have already ordered 125 Alice aircraft, and logistics firm DHL wants 12 of them, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

Cape Air has reportedly placed orders for 75 aircraft. The airline’s founder and board chairman Dan Wolf said: “We currently fly more than 400 regional flights per day, connecting more than 30 cities across the United States and Caribbean.

“Alice can easily cover 80 per cent of our flight operations, bringing sustainable, emission-free travel to the communities we serve.”

After Alice’s maiden voyage, Eviation CEO Gregory Davis said in a statement: “Today we embark on the next era of aviation – we have successfully electrified the skies with the unforgettable first flight of Alice.

“People now know what affordable, clean and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft.

“This ground-breaking milestone will lead innovation in sustainable air travel, and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future.”

Recommended

The company hopes to get its design fully approved by 2025, deliver the aircraft to buyers by 2026, and have the planes flying by 2027.

Last year, the firm unveiled the production version of its aircraft after the prototype was revealed in 2017.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in