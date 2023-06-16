Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A passenger has shared how she found herself at the centre of a mid-air row between a married couple after being upgraded to first class – and sparked a debate about the husband’s behaviour.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Jordynn Wynn claimed she and the unnamed man, who she describes as being in his late 30s or early 40s, struck up a conversation when she was moved to the front of the plane.

Ms Wynn said the pair spoke for around 20 minutes before his wife angrily confronted him, reports Nine.com.au.

“He’s working on his laptop and I’m working on my laptop, and the flight attendant comes around and offers us drinks and I just order a water," she said in her video. Her fellow passenger told her that drinks were free in first class – at which point the conversation started.

“At some point, he actually tells me his wife is in the back with the two kids because he’s very far behind in the project﻿ and he was sitting in first class so he could get it finished because he also randomly got upgraded.”

At this point – “as if on cue,” said Ms Wynn – his wife appeared with two young children. Ms Wynn claimed she “plops the baby” on her husband’s lap and said: “If you’re not going to work, then the least you can do is watch one of the babies.”

The TikTok user alleged that the man tried to discuss the issue with his wife, who said she’d seen her husband relaxing for 20 minutes while she struggled with the children in economy.

“She just ends up leaving and she just leaves the baby in his lap,” Ms Wynn said, adding: “What partner leaves their partner in the back of a plane while they’re in first class drinking whisky, with like a two-year-old and a five-year-old on like a three, four-hour flight?”

Most of the comments on the TikTok video have squarely taken aim at the husband. One user shared a similar experience, writing: “My husband left me with our daughter when he was upgraded to [first class] on a six-hour flight. Whenever I think about it, I buy myself something nice.”

“If my husband took the upgrade and left me in economy with two kids he wouldn’t make it out alive,” wrote another. Many commented that they were “team wife”.

One user, who said she was a flight attendant, said: “I can’t tell you how many times husbands take the first class seat and leave their wives in the back.”

Last month, people called on a woman to divorce her husband after it was revealed that he allegedly flies first class while leaving his wife and children in economy.