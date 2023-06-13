Flight attendant makes bomb threat to prevent her ex-boyfriend from flying to Miami

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been arrested for making a bomb threat in the hope that it would prevent her ex-boyfriend from flying to Miami with his new partner.

Daniela Carbone, a flight attendant working for Aerolineas Argentinas, made the threat just before the flight took off from Buenos Aires on 21 May, reports Insider.

The 47-year-old said in a message to the pilot and two other employees: “Tell the captain that we planted three bombs on him in Miami. Stop messing with politics and check the plane because they are going to fly into a thousand pieces,” according to a report from Argentinian paper La Nacion.

She also reportedly directly threatened the pilot, saying that she “knows where [his] kids go to school”.

Judge Federico Villena said that Ms Carbone used her daughter’s mobile phone and a pre-paid sim to make the threat, and also used voice distortion software to hide her identity.

WhatsApp exchanges between Ms Carbone and her daughter, Candelaria, were also shared by La Nacion. The pair are clearly agitated with each other, with Candelaria calling her mother “selfish” and saying: “You could have ruined my life for such a stupid thing”, referring to the use of her phone for sending the threats.

All 270 passengers on board the flight had to be evacuated as a result of the hoax. The disruption reportedly cost the airline $1m in revenue due to the rescheduling of flights, and Ms Carbone has reportedly since been fired from the airline, according to tweets from Argentinian journalists.

Carbone was later arrested at Ezeiza International Airport for “aggravated coercion, public intimidation, and hindering public service the same day she made the bomb threat”. She could face up to six years in prison if found guilty.

The Independent has contacted Aerelineas Argentina for comment.