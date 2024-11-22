Former flight attendant with terminal cancer lives out dying ‘last wish’ to fly again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A former flight attendant with terminal cancer has lived out her dying “last wish” of taking flight one last time.

Janet McAnnally, a 79-year-old hospice patient living in California, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Over time, the cancer spread to her spine, causing her to undergo several rounds of treatment.

However, McAnnally chose to stop all her treatments in recent months so that she could live her final days to the fullest.

“I just decided, you know, I don’t want to feel like that. I want to have a good time,” she told CBS affiliate KOVR-TV in a recent interview. “So when I stopped that and signed up with hospice, it really changed my outlook and my health around.

“I’ve had a lovely life,” she continued. “I made that decision to stop the treatments and the physicalness of stopping made my life so much more... able to enjoy it and do things and not just sit huddled in a chair all day.

open image in gallery Janet McAnnally was granted her ‘last wish’ to fly in a plane after being diagnosed with terminal cancer ( KOVR-TV )

“I know it’s going to end. I’ve accepted that. I’m not fighting against it,” McAnnally said. “It’s just something that’s happened and I’ve got to deal with it.”

McAnnally first dreamt about traveling the world when she was in fourth grade. She then lived her dream working as a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines in Chicago for seven years.

When she settled into the Calaveras County hospice center, McAnnally participated in its Last Wish Program by asking to board one final plane ride. The center then reached out to United Airlines pilot Rob Davids, asking if he could help organize a flight for McAnnally around the county.

open image in gallery McAnnally piloted the plane with United Airlines’s Rob Davids ( KOVR-TV )

Not only did Davids oblige, but he allowed McAnnally to help pilot the aircraft for the hour they were in the air. He even gifted her a flight log book to mark their first trip together.

Speaking to KOVR-TV, Davids said: “I just felt lucky to be part of it and give her that chance. I just appreciate every flight like it’s the last.”

While McAnnally was initially “excited” about the trip, she later became “emotional” once they had landed and she “realized what we had just done.”

“It had rained earlier and so the land just looked beautiful. All the sudden, the moon began to come up and that got me, I think I got a little emotional,” she explained. “There’s no point, even if it’s only a month or two left, to sit around and do nothing and moan and cry about it; better to cry happy tears and enjoy as much as you can.”

Meanwhile, Melissa Justice — the hospice center’s director of community relations — told KOVR-TV: “Moments like these remind us of the profound impact we can have on our patients’ lives. We are committed to ensuring that every individual can create lasting memories during their time with us.”