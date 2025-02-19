Backlash after flight attendants caught taking photos on plane wing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flight attendants for a budget South Korean airline are under investigation after taking photos on a plane wing during an informal training exercise.

Eastar Jet staff were caught on camera standing on a plane wing at Cheongju International Airport in the North Chungcheong Province in South Korea, around 69 miles south of the capital, Seoul.

The airline said these photos were a “certification shot” after the training.

The incident occurred on 12 February, when takeoffs were delayed due to heavy snow, so crew on a grounded plane took the time to carry out informal training, according to an exclusive report from South Korean television network JTBC.

The incident reportedly occurred on flight 703 to Jeju Island, which was delayed over two hours taking off for its one-hour flight.

The attendants can be seen in images taken from afar standing on the wing, appearing to take photos while the plane was waiting at the airport.

The South Korean low-cost carrier explained to the network that the crew were carrying out an “overwing exit” training, where attendants are taught how to open the emergency exit above the wing.

However, the airline said that the training was “unofficial” and it was “inappropriate to climb on the wing of the plane and take a certification shot”.

The Korean Airports Corporation (KAC), which is responsible for managing the airport, said it was not notified of the training in advance.

While Cheongju airport serves domestic and international flights, the network also explained it is also a designated military airport, where photography is strictly prohibited.

Photography requires prior application and approval if it is to be taken on the apron, an area of an airport where aircraft are parked.

KAC told JTBC that it has issued a written warning to Eastar Jet, and has requested the Air Force unit in charge of Cheongju airport to take action against the airline crew members.

The airline added to The Korea Times that the emergency exit door was not opened specifically to take pictures, but as part of the training.

"The airline took advantage of the waiting time caused by heavy snow and conducted an emergency exit training that is normally difficult to carry out," an official from the carrier said.

"At the time, a maintenance technician was discussing the emergency exit door with the cabin crew, leading to a training session where they practised opening the exit," a company official also explained to The Korea Herald.

"An investigation into the employees involved is currently underway, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," the official said.

The airline said it also plans to “reinforce strict training measures” across all departments to make sure incidents like these do not happen again.

