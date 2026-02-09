Met Office’s ‘new supercomputer’ could help avoid flight delays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "major" upgrade to the Met Office's forecasting system is poised to mitigate flight delays and bolster winter preparations, the forecaster has announced.

The enhanced technology provides clearer, more accurate cloud and fog predictions, essential for managing airline schedules.

Winter temperature forecasts are now more realistic, which the Met Office says will aid energy grid management, road gritting, and aeroplane de-icing.

Crucially, global severe weather warnings can now be issued sooner, with forecasts extended from seven to 10 days.

This represents the "most significant scientific upgrade in more than three years," according to the forecaster.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said in a statement: “The Met Office’s new supercomputer has allowed more accurate forecasting, particularly for cloud and fog, two difficult areas for forecasting.

“Improvements in weather science benefit us all, from more flights running on time, to roads being gritted when they need to be, to enabling earlier preparations for storms that risk lives and damage to homes and businesses.”

open image in gallery Winter temperature forecasts are also closer to real life, which the Met Office said will assist those making plans to manage the energy grid, grit roads and de-ice aeroplanes ( Getty Images )

The Met Office’s director of science, Simon Vosper, told a press briefing: “We made a range of improvements, first and very topical at the moment is the UK’s rainfall, so the quality of our rainfall forecasts has improved very markedly.

“We’re getting much more realistic rainfall intensities from the modelling system.”

This follows the forecasters’ announcement that it has rained every day so far this year in the south west of England and South Wales, with 50% more rainfall than usual in January.

Mr Vosper added: “The representation of cloud in the modelling system has improved, and particularly the height of the cloud cover, be it low or high cloud and very low cloud which is of course mist or fog.

“That greater accuracy is particularly beneficial for aviation.

“When you’re trying to (run) busy airports, organise flight itineraries and run busy airports like Heathrow, low cloud and fog can be a real problem, so having more accurate forecasts there is very, very beneficial.”

open image in gallery Met Office’s new system brings clearer and more accurate cloud and fog predictions needed for managing flight schedules ( PA Wire )

It is the first upgrade on the Met Office’s supercomputer, supplied by Microsoft, that it transitioned to in May.

The Met Office said: “The upgrade marks a major step forward in the UK’s weather and climate science capability delivering tangible improvements that will make forecasts easier to interpret. ”

On its improved cloud and fog guidance, it said: “This advancement will be vital for industries such as aviation, where precise weather information is critical to manage flight schedules, avoid delays, and ensure safe take offs and landings, especially in situations with low cloud bases, mist and fog.”