Passengers flying with six major airlines operating in the UK are facing worse flight delays than before the Covid pandemic, according to new analysis.

Consumer group Which? found that British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, Tui, and Wizz Air were less punctual in the 12 months leading up to April compared to 2019.

Using Civil Aviation Authority data, the research highlighted Tui as the worst performer among those scrutinised.

Just 59.2 per cent of its UK departures departed within 15 minutes of schedule in 2024/25, a notable drop from 67.2 per cent five years ago.

Airlines have blamed air traffic control (ATC) staff shortages and strikes for causing much of the disruption to their flights.

European air traffic management body Eurocontrol has said the number of ATC officers in some parts of the network is 10-20 per cent below what is needed to manage demand.

Tui saw more than 40 per cent of its flights delayed more than 15 minutes ( Getty/iStock )

UK ATC provider Nats insists it is fully staffed.

Airlines are not required to pay out compensation for delays outside their control – such as ATC issues – and in some instances it can be difficult for passengers to find out the true cause of disruption.

Here is the percentage of UK departures within 15 minutes of the schedule for six airlines in 2024/25 and 2019:

British Airways: 68.7 per cent in 2024/25, 71.5 per cent in 2019.

Jet2: 68.0 per cent in 2024/25, 81.8 per cent in 2019.

EasyJet: 67.8 per cent in 2024/25, 70.6 per cent in 2019.

Ryanair: 66.5 per cent in 2024/25, 77.8 per cent in 2019.

Wizz Air: 66.0 per cent in 2024/25, 66.8 per cent in 2019.

Tui: 59.2 per cent in 2024/25, 67.2 per cent in 2019.

Naomi Leach, deputy editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Our analysis shows that many airlines are less punctual than before the pandemic, which will come as no surprise to those travellers who have experienced delays.

“Airlines need to improve how they communicate with and support passengers during delays, ensuring they inform travellers about their right to claim compensation.

“Thousands of travellers could be entitled to compensation if they have faced delays, so it is always worth putting a claim in with your airline and escalating the complaint if it refuses to pay compensation.”

Tui said punctuality is a high priority but ensuring flights are not cancelled is “even more important” as holidaymakers “want to fly to their destination”.

EasyJet said it does “all possible” to minimise delays, while Wizz Air said some delays are outside its control and it does “whatever we can to avoid cancellations”.

British Airways, Jet2 and Ryanair declined to comment.