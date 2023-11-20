Woman slammed for painting her nails on flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been called out online for painting her nails while sitting on a flight.

A fellow passenger took a snap of the unnamed traveller applying varnish to a finger nails, and also criticised her for allegedly bringing her own beer onto the plane to drink.

JT Genter, an aviation writer covering air miles and points, shared two pictures of the woman on Twitter/X; in one, she can be seen putting nude polish on her nails, and in the the other a can of Bud Light beer is visible on her tray table.

“Nail polish users: PLEASE don’t wait until you’re in an enclosed space with hundreds of strangers all breathing recycled air to apply nail polish,” he said.

“Some of us are very sensitive to the poisonous fumes. Also, an FYI that drinking alcohol you brought onboard is not legal.”

Commenters were aghast at the woman’s behaviour, although some were in favour of sneaking alcohol onto a flight.

“I agree with you on number one, but come on man got a respect the hustle for number two lol,” said one social media user.

Another wrote: “Can’t think of anything more frustrating than having to endure inhaling nail polish AND knowing if you say anything it’s going to cause a stir - hope it’s a short flight.”

Mr Genter confirmed that is was thankfully a short journey, saying that he “was able to blast the air nozzles to dilute it.”

He added: “I can literally get hives and shortness of breath from the smell.”

It’s not the first instance of a passenger causing a stir with their controversial behaviour.

Earlier this week, presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy JR was accused of “disgusting “ behaviour by walking into a plane’s bathroom while barefoot.

Mr Kennedy, the nephew of the 35th President of the US, John F Kennedy, is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 US presidential elections, after first declaring as a Democrat.

He is currently polling higher than any independent or third-party candidate in a generation, according to CNN, but his flight etiquette has been making waves on social media.